Arts and entertainment news at a glance

Early Music Hawaii offers performance Sunday

Early Music Hawaii presents “Due Violini: A European Journey” at 3:30 pm Sunday at Queen Emma Community Center in Kealakekua.

Violinists Robert Mealy and Julie Andrijeski lead the Quicksilver Quartet on a dazzling tour of 17th century Europe — from Venice to Rome and Naples and from Munich to Lubeck and Madrid. The Quartet also includes Charles Weaver on lute and guitar and Avi Stein on harpsichord.

Tickets are $30 for general seating with $10 tickets available to students with ID.

For more information, visit earlymusichawaii.org.

Blue Sea Artisans announce November Featured artist

The Blue Sea Artisans Gallery will be featuring fine art photographer Denise Bird in November.

This month Bird will be offering some new images, cards, and customizable fine art coaster sets. It is Nov. 11, the Blue Sea Artisans will host its sixth Anniversary at Keauhou Shopping Center Artist Reception from 5 to 7 pm All member artists will be present. Pupus and refreshments will be served and the public is invited to the first artist reception hosted in three years.

The Blue Sea Artisans Gallery is located in the Keauhou Shopping Center. Call the gallery at (808) 329-8000 or check us out on Facebook at BlueSeaArtisans. The Gallery is open daily from 10 am to 6 pm

Kailua Village Artists featuring Culbertson’s work during November

Kailua Village Artists Featured artist for the month of November is watercolor artist and digital designer Stefanie Culbertson, who has been painting with watercolors for over 33 years since moving to Hawaii in 1989.

Culbertson, who holds a BA in Digital Design and started her own business Tiffany Arts Designs in 2006, continues to expand her “Anuenue” (rainbow) and “Fire-Earth-Air-Water” series of watercolors.

Meet the artist on Nov. 5, 8, 12, and 26 at the gallery in the Kona Marketplace in Kailua-Kona. Gallery hours are 10 am to 5 pm daily.

Starting Nov. 25, KVA’s annual Holiday Charity Tree will be up in the gallery featuring handmade holiday ornaments created by member artists of the Co-Op and 100% of sales will benefit the Kiwani’s of Kailua-Kona through Dec. 30. Our 24th Annual Holiday Artist Reception will be on Dec. 3, 2022 from 5 – 7 pm at the gallery. There will be pupus, refreshments and music.

For more information, call (808) 329-6653 or visit kailuavillageartists.com.

Murals coming to Kona Commons

Kona Commons recently partnered with nonprofit organization, Lydia8 and EMPRESS: All Wahine Arts Festival. The partnership helps to support Lydia8’s mission of cultivating transformative artistic and cultural opportunities for the Wahine of Hawaii, to mobilize communities and create real change.

Kona Commons Shopping Center will soon be home to two murals: one featuring Haumea, the Goddess of creation, and the second featuring ulu, a symbol of resilience, perseverance, and security.

“We are honored to partner with Lydia8 and EMPRESS: All-Wahine Arts Festival on these murals,” said Madison Wanner, general manager of Kona Commons. “This Collaboration helps support wāhine and our local communities by building pathways to self-empowerment and innovation.”

The community is invited to help the murals come to life during a community paint day on Tuesday from 10 am to 3 pm Community participants will be guided by artists from around the Pacific who have gathered in Kona for the Inaugural art festival.

The Inaugural EMPRESS: All-Wahine Arts Festival will take place throughout Hawaii Island and will feature Wahine Pasifika, their Mele and murals; 2022 artists include Kukui Mahoney (Palani Road) and Hana Yoshihata (Kona Commons).

For more information, email [email protected]

Kona Aloha Singers slates holiday concert

The Kona Aloha Singers, (KAS) an adult contemporary/pop music chorus, presents a “Holiday Aloha” concert at 4 pm Dec. 3 at King Kamehameha’s Kona Beach Hotel.

The 36-member chorus will feature songs from Ed Sheeran, Pentatonix, Simon and Garfunkel and more, plus holiday favorites. Vocalists will be accompanied by a variety of musicians and are thrilled to welcome LT Smooth, Binti Bailey and Sabrina Ebisawa as soloists with Justine Smith as emcee.

Advance tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for keiki and are available only online through ticketleap.com. Tickets at the door are $25 for adults and $7 for keiki. The Kona Aloha Singers is a non-profit organization and is currently seeking donations along with Singers for their Spring 2023 show. Adults and high school singers are welcome.

For more information, visit konaalohasingers.org