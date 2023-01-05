Arts and entertainment events happening January 5th-8th across the Mid-Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Thursday, January 5th

  • Friends of the Library Book Sale 9:00am – 2:00pm @ Barlow Branch Library
  • Inside Out- Community Conversation Art Exhibit Tour 10:00am – 3:00pm @ Artsbridge
  • Cool After Class Crafts 3:30pm – 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Vinyl Cutting- Cricut Basics 5:00pm – 7:00pm @ BB2C Makerspace
  • Pottery on the Wheel 6:00pm – 8:30pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Friday, January 6th

  • Toddler Time- ages 18 months-3 years 10:00am – 11:00am @ Marietta Public Library
  • Free Yoga 12:00pm – 12:45pm
  • Pre-School Picasso Ages 3-5 12:30pm – 2:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Gaming Hours 8-18 4:00pm – 5:30pm @ Barlow Branch Library
  • First Friday in Marietta 5:00pm – 9:00pm @ Marietta Downtown Shopping District
  • Pen Turning 5:30pm – 7:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace

Saturday, January 7th

  • Free Family Showing of The Bad Guys! 10:00am @ Odyssey 7 Theater at Lafayette Square
  • Arty Parties 11:00am – 12:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Starry Night in Watercolor 1:00pm – 3:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • True Crime Book Club 1:00pm – 2:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Line Dancing 6:30pm – 8:30pm @ Amputee Center
  • Clinton Carsey Full Band Show 9:00pm – 12:00am @ The WV Polo Club

Sunday, January 8th

  • Winter Music presented by Artsbridge 1:30pm – 2:30pm @ Grand Central Mall // Featuring: PSHS Choir
  • Auditions: Neil Simon’s Broadway Bound 7:00pm – 9:00pm @ Mid-Ohio Valley Players

