Arts and Entertainment Briefs 9/26 – Grand Valley Lanthorn

Auditions for GVSU production of “Gloria”

GVSU’s Theater department is hosting auditions open to all GVSU students for their production of “Gloria” on Sept. 26 and 28. The auditions will take place in Haas Center for Performing Arts and in room 1506 from 6-10 pm

The performance will take place in the Keller Black Box Theater in the Performing arts center on Nov. 18 and 19 and Dec. 1, 2 and 3 at 7:30 pm Additional performances will take place on Nov. 20 and Dec. 4 at 2 p.m

Artist panel on nature at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park

Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park will host a panel of artists to engage in a discussion surrounding art and nature as part of 2022 ArtPrize events.

The panel features artists who participate in critical discussion regarding land artists, landscape, environmental artists and site-specific installations. This discussion centers on their work in these aspects and how various parts of nature interact with art.

The event will take place on Sept. 28 from 6-8 pm in the Huizenga Grand Room at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park.

Digital light and art show

Studio Park in downtown Grand Rapids will have their last showing of “FUSION” on Sept. 28 at 8:30 p.m

This show involves projections, light and sound that are projected on the surrounding architecture of Studio Park. The performance aims to create an “immersive experience” through sound and sight.

The art piece was created by Caren Mueller and Christian Markwart. Mueller is the founder and creative director of LiCHTPiRATEN, a visual art company based in Germany. She works on composed projection art that is site-specific and performed live. Markwart is a sound producer for the company and composes music specifically for live audiovisual performances.

The event is part of ArtPrize and is free and open to the public.

Motown music at the Grand Rapids Symphony

The Grand Rapids Symphony will be performing a “pops concert” entitled “Dancing In The Street: Music of Motown” on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 from 7:30-9:30 pm The event will take place at DeVos Performance Hall in downtown Grand Rapids.

The music Highlights works of Motown Artists of the 1960s including Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, Michael Jackson and more.

The cost to attend ranges from $15 to $104 and tickets can be purchased online.

Ricky Montgomery performance

Ricky Montgomery will be performing on Sept. 29 at Elevation in downtown Grand Rapids as a part of his tour entitled “The Overtime Tour.”

Montgomery is an alternative music artist most commonly known for his songs “Mr. Loverman” and “Line Without a Hook.” They will be performing many other songs including “Cabo,” “Talk to You” and “Last Night.”

The show begins at 8 pm and tickets can be purchased in advance for $20 and $25 at the door.