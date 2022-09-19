Arts and Entertainment briefs 9/19 – Grand Valley Lanthorn

Grand Rapids Film Festival screenings and events

The Grand Rapids Film Festival will take place from Sept. 23 Thu Sept. 25.

The event will begin with a free kick-off party on Sept. 23 at MUSE in Grand Rapids.

On Sept. 24 the events will take place at Black Pigeon in Grand Rapids. These events include camera and acting workshops and a 24-hour film challenge for a prize. For those events, there is a registration fee to participate.

Additionally, a free screening of film festival submissions will take place on Sept. 25 at Studio Park in downtown Grand Rapids. The show starts at 10 am and will continue throughout the day. Submissions include films, shorts, music videos, commercials and one-minute micro-films.

The festival will conclude with an Awards ceremony following the showing starting at 5 pm

Confluence Fest Grand Rapids 2022

Confluence Fest will take place on Sept. 23 and 24 in downtown Grand Rapids.

This festival aims to highlight a combination of art, music, science and technology.

The event features a music showcase that will take place at the Listening Room at Studio Park with performances from Joe Hertler and the Rainbow Seekers on Friday and Tall Tall Trees on Saturday.

Other events include the Innovation Showcase, which highlights technology from local companies, Maker Expo, to show the work of crafters, artists and other creators. There is also an event with hands-on children’s activities. This program is free and open to the public.

Art workshop and lecture with REB

On Sept. 24, Grand Rapids artist and GVSU alumni REB will hold three art-making sessions as a part of ArtPrize activities.

Individuals can bring recyclable materials to the program to create art pieces they can take home or donate to a sustainable art exhibit at the KDL library.

This event is at KDL Library in East Grand Rapids and will start at 10 am, 12 pm and 2 pm Each session will last for one hour.

Folk music show at ArtRat Gallery

“Grace Notes: A Celebration of Marginalized Identities in American Folk Music!” will take place on Sept. 25 from 5-6 pm at the ArtRat Gallery in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

The event features Gray Reynolds, Nic Gareiss and Ruby John, who will perform traditional folk music and dance. This show expands on the “Grace Notes” project currently on display at ArtRat.

This event is free to attend.

“The Hai-Cuu Experience” at ArtRat Gallery

“The Hai-Cuu Experience” Hosted at the ArtRat Gallery in Grand Rapids, Michigan will run from Sept. 22 Thu Sept. 29 and will take place from 6-8 pm

This free event features works of poetry, music, performances and visual projects and works to feature marginalized communities and new artists.