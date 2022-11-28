Arts and Entertainment Briefs 11/28 – Grand Valley Lanthorn

GV Symphony Orchestra Concert

It is Nov. 29 the GVSU Symphony Orchestra will be performing at the Louis Armstrong Theater in the Haas Center for Performing Arts.

The performance will consist of musical pieces composed by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, Giovanni Gabrieli, Alexander Glazunov, Franz Schubert and Georges Bizet.

This event is free and open to the public. More information can be found on the GVSU Music, Theater and Dance Department website.

GV Music Program Faculty Artist Recital

There will be a Faculty artists recital entitled “Telling a Story” on Dec. 4 at 12 pm in the Sherman van Solkema Recital Hall.

This event is a Solo saxophone performance from Dan Graser and will work to tell a distinct story.

The performance will run for an hour and a half.

“Double Take: Mel Chin & Elizabeth Turk” at Frederik Meijer Gardens

Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park will be presenting an exhibit called “Double Take: Mel Chin & Elizabeth Turk” that will run from Nov. 28 Thu Mar. 26.

Chin and Turk’s work explores a variety of techniques utilizing wood, stone, aluminum, water and sound. The pieces in this display focus on sculptures that address topics of the natural world. The artists explore current issues such as memorialization, environmental hazards and endangered species.

More information can be found on the Frederik Meijer Gardens’ website.

Final Cinespace event of fall 2022

It is Nov. 30 the GVSU Visual Media Arts Department will be holding their last Cinespace event of the semester. The event will have a screening and discussion of “Before Sunset” at 6:30 pm in Lake Superior Hall room 173.

This showing wraps up this semester’s Grand Valley Film Series and is the eighth film shown since October. Previous Films included “RoboCop,” “Before Sunrise,” “Don’t Look Now,” “The Blair Witch Project,” “What Happened Was…” and “Under the Skin.”

The series also included an open projector night that was held at the Wealthy Theater in downtown Grand Rapids.

The event is hosted by Professor Spencer Everhart, an Adjunct Professor in the GVSU film and video production program.