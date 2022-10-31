Arts and Entertainment Briefs 10/31 – Grand Valley Lanthorn

lovelytheband set to perform at GV fall concert

GVSU’s 2022 fall concert, Hosted by the Campus Activity Board (CAB), announced headliner lovelytheband for the performance with DJ Composition as the opener.

The concert will take place Thursday, Nov. 3 at 8 p.m. Monroe Live in downtown Grand Rapids. Doors open at 7 pm and the performance starts at 8:30 pm

American Indie Pop Band lovelytheband began in 2016 and consists of musical artists Mitchy Collins, Jordan Greenwald and Sam Price. Some of the band’s songs include “broken,” which charted on several US Billboard charts, “pity party” and its new single “sail away.”

Tickets can be purchased online at gvsu.edu/fallconcert. Student tickets cost $13 and faculty, staff and alumni tickets are $23. Tickets are non-refundable. Attendees must bring a valid state ID and food and drinks will be available for purchase.

Faculty artist recital features lecture and performance

The GVSU Department of Music, Theater and Dance is hosting a Faculty Artist Recital on Nov. 6 at 5 pm This performance will feature music Professor Dr. Pablo Mahave-Veglia.

Mohave-Veglia will give a lecture and perform musical pieces by Grand Rapids composer Leo Sowerby on the cell. The recital is part of the department’s CelloFest events.

The event will take place in the Sherman van Solkema Recital Hall in the Haas Center for Performing Arts on the GVSU Allendale campus. The event is free and open to the public.

“Fashion and Nature” exhibit at Grand Rapids Public Museum

The Grand Rapids Public Museum is hosting an exhibit entitled “Fashion and Nature” that shows the relationship between how fashion influences the natural world.

There are three sections within the showcase that focus on discovery, exploitation and sustainability. Each area will feature artifact displays, hands-on interactive elements and photo opportunities.

The aim of the exhibit is to highlight how fashion impacts the global economy, the environment and people’s lives. Additionally, the content of the event highlights how the clothing industry, including in West Michigan, is working to create more sustainable practices.

The exhibit will run until April 2023 and the cost of the exhibit is included with the price of admission.