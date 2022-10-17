Arts and Entertainment Briefs 10/17 – Grand Valley Lanthorn

GV Department of Visual and Media Arts hosts “Urban Legends”

GVSU department of Visual and Media arts is hosting an exhibition from Oct. 17 to Oct. 28 entitled “Urban Legends! Tales to Tell in the Dark.”

The exhibition will feature work submitted by students, faculty, alumni and staff. These pieces include 2D, 3D, Video and Animated work that follows the theme of Halloween and Urban Legends.

For more information on the event, contact GVSU VMA Faculty member Guin Thompson by email- [email protected]

GV Symphony Orchestra concert

The first performance of the Fall 2022 semester from GVSU Symphony Orchestra Concert will be held on Oct. 18. The event will take place at 7:30 pm in the Louis Armstrong Theatre.

The performance will feature three different musical pieces. The repertoire will include Ludwig Van Beethoven’s “Overture to the Creations of Prometheus,” Antonin Dvorak’s “Symphony No. 8 in G Major, Op. 88” and “Symphony No. 2 in D Major, Op. 11″ composed by Joseph Bologne Chevalier de Saint-Georges.

The concert is free and open to the public.

GV Wind Symphony concert

The GVSU Wind Symphony is set to perform on Oct. 20 at 7:30 pm in the Louis Armstrong Theatre.

The Symphony will perform various pieces under the direction of GVSU’s Dr. Kevin Tutt. The concert’s program contains musical pieces that include Chandler L. Wilson’s “Sunscapes,” Jodie Blackshaw’s “Peace Dancer” and Dorothy Chang’s “Sunan Dances.”

The event is free for the public and seating is first-come, first-served.

GV Concert Band performance

It’s Oct. 19 GVSU Concert Band will perform at the Louis Armstrong Theater in the Haas Center for Performing Arts at 7:30 pm The event is free and open to all attendees.

The program consists of seven pieces of music. Some pieces include “Fairest of the Fair” by John Philip Sousa, Steven Bryant’s “Bloom” and Robert Sheldon’s “Choreography.

The performance will be directed by Dr. John Martin.

Carrie Underwood performance

Country singer Carrie Underwood is set to perform at Van Andel Arena in downtown Grand Rapids on Oct. 18 at 7:30 pm as part of her “Denim & Rhinestones” tour.

Tickets can be purchased online and start around $90.