Arts and Entertainment Briefs 10/10 – Grand Valley Lanthorn

“Blue Eye’d Hag” performance at GV

It’s Oct. 15 The Pigeon Shakespeare Company, a touring company based in West Michigan, will perform their world Premiere production of “Blue Eye’d Hag” by Jim Lear Bear. The performance will take place in the Pere Marquette Room in Kirkhof Center on the Grand Valley State University Allendale campus as part of the Grand Valley Shakespeare Festival.

The play acts as a prequel to “The Tempest,” however, executive director Katherine Mayberry said that audiences do not have to know Shakespeare’s works to understand and enjoy the performance.

The story in “Blue Eye’d Hag” begins with warring Kingdoms that are set to be united by the marriage of their prince and princess. As wedding events begin an unknown and mysterious woman and her baby arrive leading to additional chaos.

This performance is free and open to the public.

Grand Rapids Ballet Performance

Grand Rapids Ballet will present three Ballets in their performance entitled “Elemental Movement” from Oct. 14-16 at the Peter Martin Wege Theater in downtown Grand Rapids.

The ballet pieces include “Elemental Brubeck” choreographed by modern dancer Lar Lubovitch, the world Premiere of “Liar Lear King” will also be Featured choreographed by Danielle Rowe in partnership with New York City-based Satellite Collective and a reprise of Katarzyna Skarpetowska’s “Off the Canvas” that was originally performed in the company’s 2021-2022 season.

Tickets are available online starting at $40 each and must be reserved in advance. Additionally, there is a free family matinee performance on Oct. 15. at 2:30 pm This performance aims to introduce ballet to young audiences.

GV Music Program performances

This week the GVSU Music, Theater and Dance Department is hosting performances for “Octubafest” Concert and the Jazz Ensemble Concert.

The two Octubafest concerts will take place on Oct. 12 and 14 at 7:30 pm in the Sherman Van Solkema Recital hall in the Haas Performing Arts Center. This performance features tuba solos, euphonium solos and chamber music.

Additionally, the Jazz Ensemble concert is on Oct. 13 at 7:30 pm and will be held at the Linn Maxwell Keller Black Box Theater in the Haas Performing Arts Center. The event is free and open to the public.