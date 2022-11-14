ARTS AND CULTURE: It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas – The Tribune

ARTS AND CULTURE: It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas Published 12:00 am Monday, November 14, 2022

Everywhere you can go in the coming weeks

With the kickoff of the Christmas season beginning after Thanksgiving, there are a number of holiday events lined up for the coming weeks.

• Nov. 18-20

Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce Festival of Trees and Christmas Market

The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce, with A and L Home Care, Quality Care Nursing Services and the Mountain Health Network, presents the 8th annual Festival of Trees and Christmas Market, at the Chamber of Commerce Building, located at 216 Collins Ave. in South Point.

Festivities start with a nighttime 5K Luminary Run presented by Armstrong at 6 pm on Thursday Nov. 17. The Festival of Trees will take place 10 am-8 pm on Nov. 18 and 19 and the Craft Market is set for 10 am-8 p.m. November 18-19 and noon-5 pm on Nov. 20.

Tri-state community businesses decorate Christmas trees and the Chamber of Commerce sells the trees by silent auction raising funds for scholarships. The auction is open to any individual or business who would like to purchase a decorated tree. The trees are delivered (within 50 miles) and set up at the buyer’s home or business. Anyone from anywhere in the country can arrange pick-up of decorated trees.

The Christmas Market features over 40 crafters and food vendors.

• Nov. 18-27 – Festival of Trees and Trains, Ashland, Kentucky

The annual Festival of Trees and Trains at the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland will take place from Nov. 18-27. This is the 38th year for the event. Times are noon-8 pm, Monday through Saturday and noon-5 pm on Sunday. Hours on Thanksgiving Day will be 4 pm-8 pm Tickets are $7 for adults, $6 for Seniors and $4 for children under 12. More information can be found at http://www.pacfott.org.

• Nov. 28 – Ironton Christmas Parade

The Ironton Christmas parade, organized by the Ironton Lions Club, will take place downtown at 6 pm

• Dec. 1 – Chesapeake tree lighting

The Village of Chesapeake will host their annual tree lighting event at 6 pm in the village park, located behind the car wash.