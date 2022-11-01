ARTS AND CULTURE: Grammy-winner Rhonda Vincent Returns to Stuart’s on Jan. 15 – The Tribune

ARTS AND CULTURE: Grammy-winner Rhonda Vincent Returns to Stuart’s on Jan. 15 Published 12:00 am Tuesday, November 1, 2022

NELSONVILLE — Stuart’s Opera House presents a Matinee with “The Queen of Bluegrass” Rhonda Vincent, joined by her band The Rage, on Sunday, Jan. 15 at 3 p.m. Tickets are on sale now exclusively to Stuart’s Opera House members. Tickets are on sale to the public at 740-753-1924. Prices range from $30-35.

From humble beginnings in the tiny town of Greentop, Missouri, Rhonda’s musical heritage traces back five generations.

She is a multi-award Winner — with a 2017 Grammy for Best Bluegrass Album, an Entertainer of the Year 2001, Song of the Year 2004, and unprecedented seven consecutive Female Vocalist of the Year Awards from the International Bluegrass Music Association from 2000–2006 . She was inducted as a member of the Grand Ol Oprey in 2021.

The acclaimed bluegrass artist is certain to delight audiences during this Matinee performance at the historic Theater with both classic crowd-pleasers and new tunes from her latest album, Music Is What I See. From their 10+ performances at Stuart’s Opera House, Rhonda Vincent & The Rage’s unmatched energy and Timeless yet Inventive bluegrass sounds have become a favorite among regional concert-goers.

Other upcoming events at Stuart’s Opera House include: A Celebration of Gospel Music on Sunday and Todd Snider on Nov. 12. For more information about Stuart’s Opera House visit us at stuartsoperahouse.org