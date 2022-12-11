Arts and culture alive and well in Innisfil

Innisfil Arts, Culture and Heritage Council encourages Residents to get involved

Enhancing the arts, culture and heritage as an integral part of Innisfil’s identity has long been on the minds of the Innisfil Arts, Culture and Heritage Council (IACHC).

Current board member of the IACHC, Sydney Hardie, said the council has been playing an impactful role in engaging the public in determining Innisfil’s priorities regarding local artists and arts groups.

“By reaching out and working with other community organizations and events, we are able to bring more awareness of the benefits and value of creativity and Imagination as necessary components to a vibrant, developing community.”

Hardie explains that the goals of the IACHC is to help arts, culture and heritage individuals, groups and organizations realize their full creative, social and economic potential for the greater benefit of the community, and help Innisfil to become a recognized arts and culture destination.

Established in 2012, the council is known for two signature events. The first is its annual pop-up picnic Dinner in White, a classy event and fundraiser that gathers community groups and individuals. Each year the event takes place in a secret location somewhere in Innisfil, revealed to party goers only hours beforehand.

The second signature event is the Innisfil Studio Tour, a self-directed tour of artists’ studios and group shows in Innisfil. The event has been running for over 25 years, and was taken on by the IACHC in 2014.

For the second year following the pandemic, the studio tour featured the Innisfil Autumn Art Show and Sale, held simultaneously at the Innisfil ideaLAB & Library and the Masonic Hall in Cookstown.

For this year’s event, which occurred on the first weekend of November, the IACHC also partnered with local schools to hold a youth art show, where the student artwork is shown as part of the studio tour.

“The tour has been a great opportunity for artists to promote their work and for the community and visitors from surrounding areas to see the varied types of art and artisanal works created by Residents of Innisfil.”

The IACHC’s partnership projects include the concert series, which features four shows throughout the year at the Innisfil ideaLAB & Library.

For Hardie, community experience is an essential aspect of the works by local artists in Innisfil.

“I think a lot of our local artists are able to draw on the beauty of Innisfil, the feelings that our community instills in them, and use that with their own experiences to create very unique and beautiful works.”

Despite the many achievements throughout the years, the IACHC still struggles to bring awareness of local culture among new generations.

“As a growing town, with many young families, it is a challenge to attract and hold the attention of young parents, who are busy with kids and commuting.”

In the hope of reaching new people who are not yet aware of the cultural opportunities that exist in Innisfil, the council has been involved with community events, such as the farmers’ market, Culture Days, Celebrate Lake Simcoe, and the Santa Claus parade.

“We are looking to build the organization back up after COVID and are seeking people and artists who want to take an active part in creating a vibrant and innovative creative community.”

There are several opportunities to get involved in the Innisfil arts community, such as holding art classes and cultural events in town, which includes music events, art shows, festivals, etc.

“We welcome anyone to contact us with ideas and activities that they would like to see happen in Innisfil.”

For 2023, the council is hoping to host another concert series at the Innisfil ideaLAB & Library, and is planning to bring back the full Innisfil Studio Tour.

“Of course, the art show and sale was such a success that we may also have to do one in the spring or summer.”