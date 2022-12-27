Arts and Culture 2022 rewind

As 2022 unfolded, the arts and culture scene across Greenville County returned to its pre-pandemic norm Peace Center A $36 million renovation project was unveiled, and several arts organizations celebrated milestone anniversaries.

In September, The Peace Center announced a $36 million renovation project. Dubbed A Music Project, the renovations are part of the Peace Center’s strategic plan to create an integrated, 10-venue arts and entertainment campus by or before 2030.

The project includes:

The Mockingbird — A listening room located in the historic Gullick and Markley buildings on South Main Street adjacent to the Gunter Theater

Coach Music Factory — The Coach Factory, which used to house Larkin’s on the River, will be converted into a three-level, standing room live music club

Artist dorms — A three-bedroom suite located directly above The Mockingbird

The Studio — A professional recording studio adjacent to the artist dorms

Wyche landscape design — Significant landscape improvements are planned for the outside areas surrounding the Wyche outdoor events space

Work is expected to begin in February 2023 and be completed by late 2024.

Open Studios turns 20

Open Studios, a free, self-guided tour for people to visit artists and their workspaces, turned 20 in 2022.

The program was founded in 2002 when a group of artists pitched an idea to the Metropolitan Arts Council to promote Greenville’s growing visual arts scene. In its first year, Open Studios operated with a budget of $7,500 and featured 50 artists’ studios located across the Upstate. Since its inception, the program has grown to feature 150 artists and has a budget of more than $200,000.

The anniversary comes after the Metropolitan Arts Council reached new financial heights in 2021, raising and earning a record high of over $2.26 million.

The Greenville Symphony Orchestra celebrates its 75th season

The Greenville Symphony Orchestra celebrated its 75th season in October.

GSO kicked off the season with the world premiere of “Where Water Flows,” an orchestral work and film that traces Greenville’s history, spotlighting iconic landmarks such as the Liberty Bridge, the Reedy River and Greenville’s downtown at night.

The work was commissioned by the Peace Center to Honor the orchestra’s 75th anniversary and written by Bob Farnsworth, a Greenville native, Furman University Graduate and well-known film and commercial music composer.

Artisphere 2022 returned to its pre-pandemic footprint in May.

The free event took over Main Street from the Court Street intersection to the Wardlaw Street intersection. It featured 135 visual artists working in 17 different mediums on GE Artist Row and welcomed more than 90,000 people to the event in Greenville.

Artisphere had an $11.9 million economic impact.

The festival will return to downtown Greenville May 12-14, 2023.

Debbie Bell Retired after 34 years with SC Children’s Theatre

Longtime South Carolina Children’s Theater Executive Director Debbie Bell Retired in 2022.

Bell served in the role for 23 of her 34 years with the theater. She also received The Order of the Palmetto at SCCT’s 35th Anniversary Gala in October for her years of service.

Under her leadership, SCCT opened a permanent home in a state-of-the-art theater at 153 August St.