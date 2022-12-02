Arts and cultural happenings in Baton Rouge for Dec. 3 | Entertainment/Life

Holiday Brass

There’s still time to grab your tickets for the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra’s Holiday Brass concert at 4:30 pm Sunday, Dec. 4, at Houmas House, 40136 La. 942, Darrow. Tickets also are available for the Holiday Brass concert at 7:30 pm Friday, Dec. 9, at Hemingbough, 10101 La. 965, St. Francisville. Tickets are $50 for each concert by visiting brso.org.

Arts Markets

The next Baton Rouge Arts Markets will be 8 am to noon Saturday, Dec. 10, and Saturday, Dec. 17, at Fifth and Main streets. For more information, visit artsbr.org.

A Christmas Story

Tickets are on sale for Playmakers of Baton Rouge’s production of “A Christmas Story,” based on the popular holiday movie with the same title. The play runs Friday through Sunday, Dec. 9-11 and again Dec. 16-18 in the Reilly Theater on Tower Drive on the LSU campus. Tickets are $21 for adults and $16 for children by visiting playmakersbr.org.

‘Amahl’ and ‘Nutcracker’

Tickets are on sale for Opera Louisiana’s production of “Amahl and the Night Visitors with Variations of ‘The Nutcracker,'” at 7:30 pm Saturday, Dec. 17, and 3 pm Sunday, Dec. 18, at the Manship Theater in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. Tickets are $10-$35 by visiting operalouisiane.com/tickets.

Clementine’s birthday

The LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., will celebrate Louisiana folk artist Clementine Hunter’s birthday with its “Free First Sunday: Happy Birthday Miss Hunter” event from 1 pm to 5 pm Sunday, Dec. 4. For more information, call (225) 389-7299 or visit lsumoa.org.

Art After Hours

The Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 Lafayette St., will host an Art After Hours: Illustrating Health program from 6 pm to 8 pm Friday, Dec. 9, in its Second Floor Main Gallery. The evening will consist of a tour of the exhibition, with appetizers and refreshments also provided. Tickets are $15 by visiting lasm.org.

Meet and greet

Ann Connelly Fine Art, 1670 Lobdell Ave., will host a meet and greet for New Orleans artist Ida Floreak from 3 pm to 6 pm Friday, Dec. 9. The gallery also is opening a new exhibit of Floreak’s work. For more information, visit annconnelly.com.

‘The Nutcracker’

Tickets are on sale for Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre’s production of “The Nutcracker — A Tale From The Bayou,” at 2 pm and 6 pm on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 5-6 p.m., in the Raising Cane’s River Center Performing Arts Theater, 396 St. Louis St. Tickets are $30-$90 by visiting batonrougeballet.org.

Wonderful Christmas

Tickets are on sale for The Manship Theatre’s locally produced show, “Simply Having a Wonderful Christmastime” at 7:30 pm on both Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9-10, in the theater in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. Tickets are $30-$45 by calling (225) 344-0334 or visiting manshiptheatre.org.