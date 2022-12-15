Arts and cultural happenings for Dec. 18 in Baton Rouge | Entertainment/Life

Amahl tickets

There’s still time to purchase tickets for Opera Louisiana’s performance of “Amahl and the Night Visitors,” at 3 pm Sunday, Dec. 18, at the Manship Theater in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. Tickets are $10-$35 by calling (225) 344-0334 or visiting manshiptheatre.org.

UpStage encore

Tickets are on sale for an encore performance of UpStage Theatre’s production of “Home for Christmas” at 7 pm Sunday, Dec. 18, at the theater, 1713 Wooddale Blvd. Tickets are $27 by visiting upstagetheatre.biz. Tickets will not be sold at the door.

At LASM

The Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road, will host Stargazing at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, and again at 10 am Saturday, Dec. 31, in the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium. Also, the museum is showing “Wild Bees” through Sunday, April 30, in the Colonnade Gallery; “Diamonds of History: Mighty Women by Ashley Longshore” through Sunday, Jan. 29, in the Main Gallery: First Floor; “Pinpointing the Stars” through Tuesday, Aug. 1, in the Universe Gallery; and “Illustrating Health” through Sunday, Aug. 6, in the Main Gallery: Second Floor. For more information, visit lasm.org.

African American exhibit

The Shadows-on-the-Teche and The Iberia African American Historical Society are hosting the exhibit, “The Second Side: A Historical Retelling of African American Life” at the Shadows Visitor Center, 320 E. Main St. For more information, call (337) 369-6446, email [email protected] or visit ShadowsOnTheTeche.org.

At the LSU Museum

The LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., is showing several exhibits: “Mediterranean: American Art from the Graham D. Williford Collection” through Sunday, Feb. 26; “Volterra and Pasqua by Kevin Benham” through Sunday, Feb. 26; “Pearlware, Polish, and Privilege: Art by Paul Scott” through Sunday, Feb. 26; “Some Boys, a Few Bunnies, and One Lousy Unicorn: Sculptures by Alex Podesta” through Saturday, March 26; and the ongoing exhibit, “Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection” and “What is Printmaking?.” For more information, visit lsumoa.org.