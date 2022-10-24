Arts and Cultural Fund to open for new submissions

Our Arts and Cultural Fund is set to open again for new submissions.

Cultural organizations which submit successful applications between Tuesday 1 November and Wednesday 30 November, will receive funding between £2,500 to £30,000.

Funding will be used to help deliver exhibitions, events and activities in 2023 to engage communities and benefit residents.

Following the fund’s announcement in December 2021, 200 applications were received. Of these, 47 were successful.

Spread over five years, the £1 million fund aims to support Essex’s arts and culture sector.

Projects within the music, theatre, dance, visual arts, literature, combined arts, including festivals and carnivals, museums and creative sectors can apply.

To encourage applications, a virtual launch event is being held at 4pm on Tuesday 1 November. The event will provide the opportunity to ask questions and hear from previously successful applicants. Find out more or book a place at the Mercury Theater website.

Councilor Graham Butland, Essex County Councilor Cabinet Member for Devolution, the Arts, Heritage and Culture, said: “We are delighted as to how well received the Arts and Cultural Fund was last year among Essex’s creative sector which led to lots of wonderful projects, exhibitions and workshops taking place throughout the county.

“However, we would like to build on what we’ve achieved so far which is why I’d encourage all those working within the creative sector to express their interest for the Arts and Cultural Fund 2023 so that we can continue to support the county’s arts and cultural practitioners.”

Apply for the fund at the Explore Essex website.