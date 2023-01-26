Arts and cultural events in Baton Rouge Jan. 29 th Feb.5 | Entertainment/Life

Kick It Out

Tickets are on sale for Of Moving Colors’ annual community production, “Kick It Out … That’s Entertainment!” at 4 pm to 7 pm Saturday, Feb. 4, in the Manship Theater in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. Tickets are $13-$35 by calling (225) 344-0334 or go to manshiptheatre.org.

Sing & Swing

Voting has begun for the Celebrity contestants for Opera Louisiana’s annual Sing & Swing fundraiser, at 7 pm Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Crowne Plaza, 4728 Constitution Ave. The evening features local celebrities, who will sing karaoke-style with a live band. The performer with the most votes will be chosen as the winner and will return to perform the following year. Tickets begin at $100. For tickets and to vote for your favorite celebrity singer, go to operalouisiane.com.

Valentine’s at the museum

The Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road, will host a Valentine’s Day “Dinner Under the Stars” at 6:30 pm Tuesday, Feb. 14, with cocktails and charcuterie and a three-course dinner with wine pairings catered by City Pork Catering & Events in the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium. Tickets are limited to twelve couples for $500 per couple and are available at tinyurl.com/FebruaryDinnerUndertheStars.

Dinner and a play

Tickets are on sale for the Arts Council of Pointe Coupee’s “Dinner and Theatre,” featuring the play “Love Letters” paired with a white linen, candlelight dinner at 5 pm Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Poydras Center, 500 W. Main St., New Roads. Tickets are $50 per person. Seating is limited. Call (713) 376-0025 or (225) 718-1574.

Grace for President

Tickets are on sale for “Grace for President,” based on the best-selling book of the same title, at 2 pm Sunday, Jan. 29, at the Manship Theater in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. Tickets are $20 by calling (225) 344-0334 or go to manshiptheatre.org.

Austen and Dinosaurs

Tickets are on sale for Aquila Theatre’s production of “Pride and Prejudice,” at 2 pm Sunday, Feb. 12, at the Manship Theater in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. Tickets are $30-$45. Tickets also are on sale for Lightwire Theatre’s “Dino-Light” at 2 pm Sunday, Feb. 5. Tickets are $20. Call (225) 344-0334 or visit manshiptheatre.org.