Arts and Cultural Council of Bucks County Announce Local Artists as New Board Members

The new additions to the board include several local artists.

An art organization in Bucks County had announced several new members being added to their board, including local artists and experts.

The Arts & Cultural Council of Bucks County, headquartered at 275 Swamp Road in Newtown, has announced five new board members who will serve on their Board of Directors. One of them is Clifford Eberly, an artist and curator from Doylestown.

Eberly currently serves as the director for the Hicks Art Center Gallery at Bucks County Community College, a position he has held since January of last year. Before this, he held Solo and group exhibits at PØST, Tiger Strikes Asteroid, PAM, Torrance Art Museum, Sturt Haaga Gallery, Coachella Valley Arts Center, The Art Gallery at Glendale Community College, Coastline Art Gallery, and LACMA.

“He is excited to build lasting relationships with the local community to promote the arts through education and innovative exhibitions,” the organization said online.

