Arts and crafts retailer Michaels kicks off its holiday hiring with 15,000 jobs

Arts and crafts retailer Michaels is hiring 15,000 seasonal workers nationwide starting this month. The retailer’s season begins a bit earlier than the rest of Retailing since customers buy supplies to decorate for fall and winter holidays and to make gifts.

That number is 5,000 fewer than Michaels said it would hire last year. That change isn’t due to the tight labor market, Michaels said, adding that the company actually exceeded its 20,000 hiring goal last year. It was made after evaluating store employee feedback. The company’s seasonal workers said they wanted to work more hours.

This year, Michaels plans to increase the average hours available for seasonal workers, “which means more earning potential for those hired,” a Michaels Spokesman said.

Michaels wants to fill 347 seasonal jobs for its 30 stores in Dallas-Fort Worth and about 1,098 in Texas. Seasonal workers are offered “competitive wages,” flexible schedules and a 30% discount on purchases.

Holiday jobs often lead to permanent positions. Last year, Michaels converted more than half of its seasonal in-store positions to regular jobs.

Applicants can apply in advance online or in person at all 1,275 Michaels stores in the US and Canada on Saturday, Sept. 17, from noon to 4 pm

In recent years, Michaels has been more focused on makers, which includes people who earn income from their craft.

“We know there’s no more important time than the holidays to give all makers a single destination” for both inspiration and supply needs, said Joe Venezia, store and chief operating officer.

