Arts and Crafts festival provides opportunity for small businesses

For Dillard, of Plainview, the idea for Desert Bloom Bakery came from her own personal struggle. Ever since she was a teenager, Dillard explained, she has had digestive issues. She learned in her early 20’s that her digestive issues were due to gluten intolerance. As a result, she started to go gluten-free in her personal life. Dillard is currently 13 years strong in her gluten-free journey.

This lifestyle change sparked the idea to start the gluten-free bakery to provide options for others like her.

“I started this as a side hustle to supplement the other jobs I had at the time. It just started with (gluten-free) cupcakes, but as I continued to go, I started to get more and more customer requests for more items,” Dillard said.

She started to incorporate more items into her menu including vegan options like her cinnamon crowns or small cakes. Dillard laughed after stating that one of the hardest things with making vegan options is the taste.

“It’s tricky,” she said. “It is truly a science learning how to do it and making sure it doesn’t taste like cardboard.”

Dillard does not yet have a brick-and-mortar store, but plans to look for one in the near future. In the meantime, events like the Arts and Crafts festival are her biggest opportunities to meet new customers.

“It’s been really good. I had some customers yesterday that came and they had such nice things to say like, ‘It’s such a blessing to be able to have things that are gluten free, dairy free that taste good,’” Dillard said.

Opening day of the festival seemed to draw the least amount of foot traffic. Saturday and Sunday was a significant uptick. It seemed that each vendor’s table had at least two or three customers there at a time at least.

“For a slot like Ours (their vendor space) is $150. Historically we’ve made up that cost on Friday with Saturday and Sunday being really good days for us,” Kanisha Mosely, founder of Lanae’s Fragrances said.

While not every person who stopped by led to a purchase, the name recognition and presence was more important than anything to these small businesses looking to make a name for themselves in the Plainview community.

For Mosely, this was her third year at the festival. She said a big reason for her participation in the event came from the covid pandemic.

“I know with the pandemic, it lets people down, especially small businesses,” Mosely said. “With that though, it pushed me and other small businesses to just push out more of our products, whether through social media or other means (aka the festival), because of the social distancing at the time.”

Over the years the vendors have expressed their appreciation for the festival and their treatment, according to event organizer Ted Baker.