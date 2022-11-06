Arts and crafts festival brings a little bit of everything to Ralston arena

For nearly 40 years, the family behind an annual arts and crafts festival in Ralston has focused on offering something for everyone.

In its 39th year, the Autumn Festival brings around 300 vendors from across the country to Liberty First Credit Union Arena in Ralston. This year’s event began on Thursday and will run one more day from 10 am to 5 pm Sunday. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for Seniors and free for children under 10.

Event Organizer Jennifer Foland said her parents, Jim and Donna Huffman, started the festival in Omaha in 1983. Since then they have grown the schedule to include events in the Minneapolis and Sioux Falls areas as well as a Springtime event.

On Saturday afternoon, hundreds of people browsed booths of handmade goods from Christmas ornaments and candles to Kettle corn and hot sauce. Booths were set up on the main arena floor and throughout the upper and lower concourses.

Some festivalgoers verbally ran through their Christmas lists while browsing and others made sure to hit their favorite booths that they visit each year.

Foland said she often hears from families who have been attending the festival for years and now bring their children or grandchildren.

“It’s kind of neat when you see those generations where it’s something that they all can enjoy and there’s something that all of them can find here,” she said.

Each year, the festival brings in about 18,000 to 20,000 people and this year’s attendance is expected to match that, Foland said.

While craft fairs leading up to the holiday season are common, Foland said she thinks the Autumn Festival sets itself apart by offering sellers from across the country. This year’s fair included vendors from states as far as Texas, Oregon, Mississippi and Pennsylvania.

“Since our festival has gotten so large and we go on the road, that’s how we’re able to get exhibitors from all across the country,” Foland said.

All of the goods are handmade, and for many sellers, their craft is their livelihood, Foland said. Many vendors even offer customization on-site for things like ornaments and clothing.

Wayne Schafer, co-owner of Mistletoe Memories of West Bend, Wisconsin, said he’s been attending the Ralston festival for around 25 years and likes the setup. Schafer’s shop sells handmade Christmas ornaments that can be customized to include family and pet names.

“We really like the promoter and everything is well organized,” he said.

Olga Neemann of Lincoln was at the festival selling hand-crocheted stuffed animals and decorations. She said she thinks the festival is the best in the Midwest.

“This show has a good selection of booths and there’s always a lot of people,” she said.

Lance Wurtz of Wisconsin-based Rustic Letters said he’s been selling framed word art and customized photo frames at the festival for about 12 years.

“There’s always a great crowd,” they said. “And there’s a history to it.”