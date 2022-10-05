Arts and Appetizers benefits Signal Hill groups – Press Telegram

The Signal Hill Community Foundation will present Arts & Appetizers from 5:30 to 8 pm Friday, Oct. 7, at the Signal Hill Library. The fall fundraiser will include appetizers, wine and the opportunity to buy artwork from 10 local artists curated by Greenly Art Space. General admission is $60 and VIP tickets, which include a 5 pm reception with the artists and Signal Hill’s mayor, are $100. For tickets, go to www.ilovesignalhill.org/arts-appetizers.

Goals for Life, which helps at-risk youth, will host a Waterfront Celebration on Sunday, Oct. 9, at the Maya Hotel. Tickets are $225 each, table of 8 for $1,500. For sponsorship opportunities or tickets, email [email protected] or call (714) 603-3073.

On Wednesday, Oct. 12, mention Steel Magnolias at California Pizza Kitchen in the Marketplace, 6417 E. PCH, and. The organization will receive 20% of all food and beverage sales. The deal includes take-out, catering and online orders.

WomenShelter of Long Beach has scheduled its annual Banquet for 5 pm Thursday, Oct. 13, in the Convention Center. For details, call 562-437-7233 or go to www.wslb.org.

Act Out Theater Company will celebrate its 10th anniversary with a Gala starting at 6 pm Friday, Oct. 14, at The Grand, 4101 E. Willow St. Dinner and entertainment begins at 7 pm $150. www.actoutlb.com.

Sea Fare Chowderfest is Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Aquarium of the Pacific will benefit the aquarium’s education, conservation and animal care programs. Food, a chowder contest, beer and wine, live and silent auctions and more for $100 a person. 18 and older, aquariumofpacific.org.

A farm to table dinner and living pictures (Tableaux Vivants) will benefit Food Finders of Long Beach on Saturday, Oct. 15. The soirée is from 5 to 9 pm at The Plant on the Cal State Long Beach campus. Tickets are $125 or $175 for VIP reserved seating. Go to farmtotableaux.com/foodfinders for tickets and more.

Camp Fire Long Beach’s benefit dinner and auction is a western affair at the El Dorado Park Garden Pavilion, 2400 Studebaker Road, at 6 pm Saturday, Oct. 15. $175 at campfirelb.org.

Registration is open now for the annual Steel Magnolias Golf Tournament, set for Monday, Oct. 24, at Old Ranch Golf Club in Seal Beach. Proceeds benefit the Stramski Children’s Developmental Center at Miller Children’s and Women’s Hospital. Registration is $300 per player and includes electric golf cart, green fee, drinks, lunch on the course, dinner and prizes. Go to birdease.com/steelmagnoliasgolf.

The sixth annual Luke-toberfest has begun, raising money for Pediatric cancer research and care, as well as Scholarships for Wilson High School golfers. The month-long effort culminates Oct. 28 with a golf tournament and Banquet at Recreation Park Golf Course, but people also can participate with Links4Luke, where people play their favorite course and donate, and Move4Luke, an on-your-own 5K running, biking, swimming or any other way to move. Details for all the options are available at www.teamtatsu.org.

Registration is open for the 24th annual Long Beach Symphony Golf Classic, scheduled for Monday, Dec. 5, at Virginia Country Club. Single entry is $300, including breakfast, lunch, dinner and more. An opportunity drawing will win someone an entry in a three-day tournament at Pebble Beach. Go to longbeachsymphony.org/concerts-events/golf/.

The Conservation Corps of Long Beach has started their annual fundraiser. The Corps offers scholarships, training and support services to help members succeed and pursue post-secondary education goals. Go to www.cclb.-corps.org.

Meals on Wheels, which has helped those in need in Long Beach for more than 50 years, is dealing with substantial increases in operating costs and numbers of clients. Since 2020, there has been a 50% increase in those needing assistance. They’re asking for help from the community to continue their good works. Go to www.mowlb.org.