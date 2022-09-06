Arts Alive! to return to Hylton Center on September 11

Arts Alive! will return to the Hylton Performing Arts Center.

The festival is an annual family-friendly community arts festival produced jointly by the Prince William County Arts Council, the County Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism, and the Hylton Performing Arts Center.

The festival is free to attend and features Prince William County Arts Council members and other community performers and fine artists. There will be activities for all ages and multiple stages of performances indoors and outdoors, including:

Live performances and exhibits by local artists and art organizations

Visual art is on display and for purchase

Local authors reading and selling their work

Hands-on activities and live demonstrations for all ages

You can click here to see a full list of activities.

Food and Beverages will be available for purchase. The event will take place rain or shine.

The event takes place from noon to 4 pm on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at the Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, just outside Manassas.

The first Arts Alive! festival took place in Spring 2011.