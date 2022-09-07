Arts Alive! 2022 at the Hylton Center

Provided by Hylton Performing Arts Center

Don’t Miss Arts Alive! 2022 | Sunday, Sept. 11 from 12 to 4 pm

Arts Alive! 2022 is the perfect way to experience the rich offerings of the region’s arts organizations. Come to the Hylton Performing Arts Center for an afternoon of performances across multiple stages, both indoors and outdoors, and celebrate the local arts community on Sunday, Sept. 11 from 12 pm to 4 pm

This FREE, family-friendly festival has something for everyone! No tickets required.

Enjoy:

Hands-on activities and live demonstrations for all ages

Live performances and exhibits by local artists and arts organizations

Visual art is on display and for sale

Local authors reading and selling their work

Food and Beverages available for purchase, and more!

“Arts Alive! showcases the energy and variety of our regional arts community like no other event all year. Spending part of your day with Arts Alive! is guaranteed to leave you with a deeper appreciation for how much talent is right here and how accessible it all is. And it’s a chance to hang out at just about the most beautiful arts facility anywhere, if we do say so ourselves.” -Rick Davis, Dean and Executive Director

Co-presented by the Prince William County Arts Council

and the Hylton Performing Arts Center.