Arts Advocates Accepting Scholarship Applications Through March 15
Arts Advocates is accepting Scholarship applications through March 15, 2023 for the 2023-2024 academic year. The tuition awards are given to students who are pursuing undergraduate studies in the arts, including visual and related arts, dance, writing, music, theater, and architecture. High school Seniors and college students who will major in these fields in the 2023-2024 school year are eligible to apply.
Scholarships are awarded to students planning to have Careers in the arts, and are based on artistic talent, family need, character, academic achievement, and appropriate college choice. US citizenship with a one-year residency in Sarasota County or Manatee County is required.
The Arts Advocates’ Scholarship program has awarded over $1,000,000 to students since 1969.
For more information about the Scholarship program, including the application, visit ArtsAdvocates.org.
