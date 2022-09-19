Arts Adventure Returns to Roberson for a day of family fun

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) — The Southern Tier’s Arts Adventure returned to the Roberson Museum and Science Center this weekend.

The partnership brought together four local organizations including the Binghamton Philharmonic Orchestra, Goodwill Theatre’s Schorr Family Firehouse Stage, Tri-Cities Opera, and the Roberson to provide a one-of-a-kind experience for children in grades K-5.

The museum was filled with activities and performances on every floor.

Highlights included the Tri-Cities Opera Performing excerpts from its upcoming Opera-Go-Round show. The Binghamton Philharmonic Orchestra presented “Quaver Has a Feeling,” a children’s book by author Lenora Reigel, performed live with multi-instrumentalist April Lucas. While the Schorr Family Firehouse Stage Featured a juggler, magician, and balloonist.

Each one took place at 15 to 20 minute intervals so families could make their own plans on how to enjoy the event.

“The Southern Tier is really rich with arts and cultural activities,” said Roberson Executive Director Michael Grasso. “Whenever I hear someone say there’s nothing to do in Binghamton, I always roll my eyes and say ‘what do you want to do?’ If you are interested in world-class performances we have them here, if you want a phenomenal museum that’s accredited nationally, we have that too.”

This is the second time Roberson has hosted Arts Adventure and Grasso said he hopes the museum is able to continue the program in the future.

