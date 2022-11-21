Arts Academy at Summit pays tribute to Arelis Margaizita Welch

CANTON ‒ Tears welled in the eyes of Arelis Margaizita Welch as she made her triumphant walk Monday down the corridor of the Arts Academy of Summit as flag-waving children and staff applauded.

Welch, who assists in a third-grade classroom in the elementary school through the Foster Grandparents of Stark County program, is a native of Venezuela who recently obtained her US citizenship.

“She just works so hard,” said third grade teacher Tonya McKay, who planned the surprise tribute for Welch. “She loves the kids. Every day she comes to the school. I knew how hard she worked. I wanted to Honor her for her hard work. She didn’t want anything more than to become an American citizen.”

