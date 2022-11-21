Arts Academy at Summit pays tribute to Arelis Margaizita Welch

CANTON ‒ Tears welled in the eyes of Arelis Margaizita Welch as she made her triumphant walk Monday down the corridor of the Arts Academy of Summit as flag-waving children and staff applauded.

Welch, who assists in a third-grade classroom in the elementary school through the Foster Grandparents of Stark County program, is a native of Venezuela who recently obtained her US citizenship.

“She just works so hard,” said third grade teacher Tonya McKay, who planned the surprise tribute for Welch. “She loves the kids. Every day she comes to the school. I knew how hard she worked. I wanted to Honor her for her hard work. She didn’t want anything more than to become an American citizen.”

As a participant in the Foster Grandparents program, Welch is paired with at-risk or special needs children to assist with reading and serve as a mentor.

Becoming accepted as an American citizen required Welch to learn the English language.

“It was very hard for me,” Welch, 67, said. “I learned the history, the government, the geography. This is my country. American is my country.”

Arelis Margaizita Welch and her journey to America

Welch arrived in the United States in 2001. Her first stop was Houston, where she has a daughter.

“I live in Houston a little time,” she said.

Subsequently, Welch relocated to Stark County.

Canton police Officer Michael McKay of the Community Involvement Unit presented Welch with an American flag, a police challenge badge and a poinsettia plant.

“I worked in my country as a teacher,” Welch said. “I am not working as a teacher here because my English was not perfect.”

Prior to obtaining her American citizenship, Welch got her permanent resident card. She also had been a Foster Grandparent at Gibbs Elementary School before coming to the Arts Academy at Summit.

“She was with us all last year and now this year,” said Principal Jeanie Bowling of the Arts Academy at Summit.