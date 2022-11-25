ArtPride NJ Issues Guide to Holiday Arts Events Statewide

ArtPride New Jersey, the state’s largest arts service organization, has released its guide to holiday arts events throughout the Garden State. Carefully curated, the guide includes shows offered by theaters, museums, performing arts spaces, and galleries. For New Year’s Eve, a Comedy show is also on the docket. Listings are provided for children as well as adults.

“‘Holiday Traditions Start with the Arts’ is not just an initiative of ArtPride New Jersey’s campaign, it’s a philosophy,” said Adam Perle, president and CEO of ArtPride NJ. “This is the season when everyone can experience the arts with their loved ones and enjoy some of that magic year after year.”

ArtPride New Jersey produces its guide via its program called “Discover Jersey Arts,” which is dedicated to increasing awareness of and participation in the arts throughout the Garden State.

Highlights of the offerings include:

· A Christmas Carol follows Ebenezer Scrooge on a Magical journey through Christmas past, present and future, taking place at the McCarter Theater Company in Princeton through December 24.

· Sons of Serendip: Christmas: Beyond The Lights, a unique Billboard-charting Classical crossover Quartet consisting of a harpist, cellist, pianist and lead vocalist, taking place at the South Orange Performing Arts Center in South Orange, December 7.

· New Year’s Eve with Carline Rhea, an evening of Comedy with Caroline Rhea, who has had numerous Specials on Comedy Central, HBO, and Showtime, and most recently headlined the Showtime special “More Funny Women of a Certain Age.” The show takes place at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center, December 31.

· The Hip Hop Nutcracker features a dozen Unstoppable all-star dancers, wrapping the classic story of The Nutcracker in New York City-style. This show is taking place at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark, December 17.

The guide, which can be searched by event type or location, also features Nimbus Dance Company’s production of the Jersey City Nutcracker.

Readers who don’t know what to get their loved one this holiday season are in luck because Gift certificates to many of the participating venues are also available.

Discover Jersey Arts was co-founded and is supported by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts.

Photo by Anton Belitsky