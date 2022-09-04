ArtPower at UCSD Expands Jazz Series, Shines Light on Global, Indigenous Artists

Las Cafeteras’ “Hasta La Muerte” premieres at ArtPower in October. Photo credit: artpower.wpengine.com

ArtPower at UC San Diego’s 2022–23 season features a full slate of more than 30 performances by artists and ensembles, and the debut of a new amphitheater.

“We are so excited to be bringing back a full series of performances, our first since the Pandemic hit,” said Jordan Peimer, the program’s executive director.

The season, which starts Sept. 29, includes performances at the new Epstein Family Amphitheater, named after longtime ArtPower supporters Phyllis and Dan Epstein.

Shows include the world Premiere of Las Cafeteras’ Hasta La Muerte, a Celebration of Dia De Los Muertos, on Oct. 27, with guest Lupita Infante, a rising star who performs Ranchera and Norteño music.

Indigenous artists will fall under the spotlight as well. In November, ArtPower celebrates UC San Diego’s Native American Heritage Month with a performance from Charly Lowry, who is of Lumbee and Tuscarora descent. Lowry appears Nov. 3.

Maori dance company Atamira from New Zealand will also appear, as well as the Argus Quartet, which will perform an evening of new music including Leilehua Lanzilotti’s Ahupuaʻa. Lanzilotti is a native Hawai’ian of Kanaka Maoli heritage.

Other Highlights this season include:

the ArtPower-commissioned work UnderScored by Ephrat Asherie Dance Company, starting Jan. 19.

a chamber music concert with Quatuor Van Kuijk and guitarist Sean Shibe on Feb. 17.

the Dream House Quartet, featuring Katia and Marielle Labèque on dueling pianos along with acclaimed composer-guitarist Bryce Dessner on April 26.

The audience favorite Jazz Series grows to a six concerts, featuring up-and-coming stars such as Connie Han, Brandon Coleman, Joel Ross, and Ehud Asherie, as well as returning artists Marquis Hill and Cyrille Amille. Hill kicks off the series on Oct. 25.

ArtPower is committed to presenting events that represent the cultural landscape of the campus and regional community. Events, which continue through May 2023, take place in Venues across the UC San Diego campus and around San Diego. For tickets and more information, visit artpower.ucsd.edu.