ArtParty adds firebreathers, old-school dance entertainers, hands-on art opportunities – Macomb Daily

ArtParty is renowned for its excellent food and compelling artwork. Now organizers have added some interesting and fun entertainment and interactive art projects to the mix.

Held in open-art tents in downtown Mount Clemens, the “social event of the year,” as it’s become known as, is expected to raise thousands of dollars Thursday evening to support the non-profit Anton Art Center.

“We’re going to have additional entertainers and some new hands-on interactive and participatory art opportunities and demonstrations that are new,” said Phil Gilchrist, executive director of the Art Center.

Among the entertainment, there’s music from Modern Element and the RJ Spangler Trio, along with Oakland County-based Circus company Blue Crow Talent fire performers.

More fun will be had when Old & Young Alumni of Mount Clemens High School takes to the floor to provide brief Lessons on old-school dances like Ballroom and the hustle disco dance tune.

In the interactive category, Peggy DiMercurio of the Art Center will offer Pendulum painting where gestures can create drip patterns using a bottle of paint suspended from a tripod that swings over a canvas. Detroit artist Doug Jones will offer guests a chance to help out on an outdoor mural he is creating on the patient tower at Henry Ford Hospital.

Still, many say the “Taste of Macomb County” is the main event. It showcases area restaurants and caterers offering appetizers, desserts, refreshments and more.

The food lineup includes Achatz Pies, Bath City Bistro, Cellar 104, Clementine’s Pastries, El Charro, Green Lantern Pizza, Movable Fest, Octopus’ Beer Garden, O’Halloran’s Public House, Portillo’s, Stahl’s Prime Meats & Deli, Ventimiglia’s Italian Market and more.

During the celebration, the Art Center will be open for guests to check out. On the first floor will be a collection of original paintings by Laura Cavanagh and Chrissy Gordon. The second floor will have the Annual Artist Choice Community Show, featuring selected artwork from members of the Lakeside Palette Club of St. Clair Shores, Mount Clemens Art Association, Romeo Guild of Art, Shelby Township Fine Art Society, and Warren Tri-County Fine Arts, Inc.

Now in its 32nd year, ArtParty’s Honorary chairpeople are Mount Clemens Mayor Laura Kropp and her husband, Paul Kropp, who are part of Bakes & Kropp custom cabinetry.

In a statement, the Mayor called the celebration “super fun.”

This organization does wonderful things for everyone in our community and we want to make sure to support it,” Laura Kropp said.

Tickets are $80 each or two for $150, and are tax deductible. Tickets can be purchased online at theartcenter.org/artparty or by calling 586-469-8666.