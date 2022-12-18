Art’otel Battersea opens with interiors by Jaime Hayon

Marking the hotel group’s first opening in the UK, Art’otel Battersea makes its debut in London with an Immersive interior design by Spanish artist and designer Jaime Hayon. Following the group’s concept to fill its hotels with an eclectic mix of art and objects, Hayon curated an artistic selection that converses with his carefully considered interiors throughout the hotel.

Open from 12 December 2022 for first stays, the hotel’s official opening is planned for February 2023, when guests will be able to enjoy the immersive spaces, take in the breathtaking views and make the most of the Battersea surroundings.

