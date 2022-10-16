Artists’ work on display at ImagineIF Libraries





ImagineIF Libraries has three new art exhibits on display this fall at the library in Kalispell and in Columbia Falls.

The library is highlighting three local artists, Tom Roberts, Johnny Ratka Skinner and Keri Keefe.

“Portraits in Nature,” an exhibition by local artist and art educator Tom Roberts, is on display at ImagineIF Kalispell through November. Many of the oil paintings focus on big game, wildlife, and the Montana landscape.

Roberts earned a degree in art education from the University of Northern Iowa in 1978 and has taught art for 40 years in Iowa, Virginia, Austria, Japan, and Kalispell. His love for Montana was inspired in part by the 20 years that he and his wife, Cindy, spent as seasonal park rangers in Yellowstone National Park. Roberts worked as an Interpretive guide and reenacted many live histories. These experiences continue to influence his art. Learn more about Tom and his work during a gallery walk at ImagineIF Kalispell on Oct. 24 from 4-5 pm

Returning for a second year, local artist Johnny Ratka Skinner brings a cultural art installation to the Kalispell location this fall. The public is invited to view a Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) exhibit on display through Nov. 6. This traditional display serves as a cultural expression of Mexican and Latino cultural heritage and allows observers to connect with their departed loved ones and to honor their ancestry.

At ImagineIF Columbia Falls, viewers can enjoy the vibrant watercolor paintings featured in the exhibit “The Road Unmarked” by local artist Keri Keefe, also on display through November. Early in Keefe’s journey as an artist, she fell in love with the magical qualities of this medium. The fluidity, the glow, and the ability to capture even the softest light transported her to the Wonder she felt as a small child. As she’s grown as an artist and explored different techniques within watercolor, Keefe has tried to retain that sense of magic. Join Keefe for an artist meet and greet on Nov. 5 from noon-1 pm at ImagineIF Columbia Falls, with all artwork 30% off in November.

ImagineIF welcomes the opportunity for local artists to display artwork for public viewing in their exhibit spaces. Artists are encouraged to apply at imagineiflibraries.org/events/art-exhibits.