Artists use mural at Dreamwrights to tell stories through Yorkers’ words

Yorkers are speaking through the collaborative work of six local artists in a two-story pearlescent mural painted on a wall of the DreamWrights Center for Community Arts in York. The mural, titled “Rise of the Arts Phoenix,” is part of a larger, ongoing project “If You Knew York” that helps celebrate the center’s 25 years.

A mural dedication, with other events for the community, will be held at 100 Carlisle Ave. is Nov. 18 from 6 to 9 pm

As part of the “If You Knew York” project, DreamWrights Interviewed 100 people, beginning in November 2021, to create a theater piece that will premiere in August, according to Gregory DeCandia, artistic director. A preview of the theater piece will be presented during the dedication.

The art center Coordinated six artists in various stages of their careers. The goal was to create a winged figure after listening to the interviews.

Artist Brett Greiman Coordinated the artwork of five painters and worked on the background and the top of the mural. Luz Marrero, Suzanne Rende, Phil Vera, Annelise Marie Vuono and Anita Murphy Williams, along with Greiman, created six figures along the base of the mural.

According to Greiman, the 37-by-30-foot mural used 8 gallons of pearlescent paint to create the Hue of colors.

According to a press release from the center, the six artists created a figure in the form of a bird. Those six Birds then metaphorically merge together as one powerful creative force in the arts phoenix.

Marrero said that “it was a very educational experience, also spiritual. … I did something so good and fulfilling it like set the mood for the rest of the day every time.”

“I never really collaborated with other artists. It did kind of morph from our original idea, so that was neat to see,” Vuono said.

“I really enjoyed working with the other artists. … So often we are alone painting. I was a really good, positive experience,” Murphy Williams said

The eventual plan, according to DeCandia, is to cover the entire 30,000 square feet (blue painted part) of the wall with murals, with one painted each year. The upper part of the mural will become permanent and the lower part of the mural will be replaced.

