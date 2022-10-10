Artists to Capture Pike Road on Canvas during Plein Air Paint Out

Painting enthusiasts are invited to the Pike Road Arts Center on Thursday to watch three professional artists collaborate to create a painting in 90 minutes.

The “Blending of the Brushes,” starts at 6 pm and will be held inside the Center. The event kicks off the 11thth annual Pike Road Plein Air Paint Out set for Friday and Saturday.

“Plein air” painting is fast paced and created outside. Plein air is French for outdoors. The three artists will be painting a scene from a Pike Road farm, said Patty Payne, Pike Road Arts Council coordinator.

“It will be a fun and educational event. Of course, there will be refreshments offered to round out the atmosphere of a party,” Payne said. “The painting will remain on display through Saturday the 15th, and some Lucky person will be able to take it home.”

On Friday and Saturday, more than 30 artists from the River Region and beyond will bring their bright eyes and creative spirits to the community to produce art focusing on landscapes and outdoor scenes. Payne said artists from as far away as Ohio and Florida will join River Region painters during the Paint Out.

As artists disperse and paint across the community, Payne invites art lovers to stop and encourage the artists, say hello, and observe the Talented Creators in action.

The Arts Council will put out “Paint Spot” signs to mark favorite locations of the artists. “The SweetCreek Farm Market, along Wallahatchie Road, Grace Episcopal Church, Anne Freeman’s Farm, and The Waters are always favorite locations,” Payne said.

The Arts Council also has planned for artists to display their talents at specific times and locations during the Paint Out.

On Friday, Montgomery artist Barbara B. Davis will provide a demonstration at 1 pm at Grace Episcopal Church, located at 906 Pike Road. And on Saturday Oct. 15, Monroeville artist David Jones will exhibit his talents at 9 am at the Pike Road Veteran’s Memorial, located near the intersection of Pike Road and Wallahatchie Road.

The community is also invited to explore and purchase art created during the Paint Out at the Wet Paint Art Show and Sale from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm on Saturday. The Show will take place at the Arts Center, located under the water tower at 944 Wallahatchie Road.

“The artists generate a lot of excitement in Pike Road. Some end up selling their paintings right off the easel and their paintings will be sold before the show,” Payne said. “The show and sale attract a lot of collectors, and those just new to collecting original art. Most of the art will be available for sale at the Saturday show and sale only as many of the artists will take paintings that don’t sell with them to sell from their own galleries.”

Anyone interested in pledging to purchase a painting should contact Payne at [email protected] And anyone interested in hosting an artist during the Paint Out should contact Payne.

Volunteers will be at the Arts Center to provide more information about the Paint Out and will have maps available of Pike Road paint spots and hay bale locations.

“Most of the hay bales in the annual Pike Road ‘Hay! Look at Us!’ contest should be on full display by October 13,” Payne said. “That just gives everyone one more great reason to ride around the town, looking at the creatively decorated hay bales and searching for artists at work!”

For more information on the Pike Road Arts Council, visit facebook.com/PikeRoadArtsCouncil.