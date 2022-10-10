Artists to Capture Pike Road on Canvas during Plein Air Paint Out

Artists to Capture Pike Road on Canvas during Plein Air Paint Out

Painting enthusiasts are invited to the Pike Road Arts Center on Thursday to watch three professional artists collaborate to create a painting in 90 minutes.

The “Blending of the Brushes,” starts at 6 pm and will be held inside the Center. The event kicks off the 11thth annual Pike Road Plein Air Paint Out set for Friday and Saturday.

“Plein air” painting is fast paced and created outside. Plein air is French for outdoors. The three artists will be painting a scene from a Pike Road farm, said Patty Payne, Pike Road Arts Council coordinator.

“It will be a fun and educational event. Of course, there will be refreshments offered to round out the atmosphere of a party,” Payne said. “The painting will remain on display through Saturday the 15th, and some Lucky person will be able to take it home.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button