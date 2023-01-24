Artists to be Featured in Crary exhibition next month | News, Sports, Jobs

Two contrasting artists will be Featured in exhibitions at the Crary Art Gallery starting early next month.

Adam Cooley’s “Boro Land — Layered Worlds” and Carol McDonald’s “Animal Exposition — Newsprint Transformations” will open on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 3 pm to 6 pm and run through March 6.

The decision to show these two artists together is strategic.

“We’ve found it’s more interesting if they stand out in contrast to each other,” Thomas Paquette, Crary Art Gallery board member, said. “Then there is something interesting for every visitor. These two exhibitions [Cooley and McDonald] have high contrast yet contain threads that bind them.”

Cooley’s “Boro Land” is a “world cobbled and layered together, where fantastical things are forged out of the unwanted and forgotten,” Crary said in a news release. “It is a window on a reinterpreted world.”

“My newest body of work consists primarily of Tapestries of various sizes created by using hand dyed, hand printed and painted textiles, historical fabrics, and found items that have been stitched, woven and quilted together, turning two-dimensional imagery into three dimensional constructs ,” they said. “Like my works, I am a mismatched conglomeration of cultures and experiences.”

For the past 20 years, Cooley has split his time between New York and Japan.

“The word Boro comes from the Japanese derogatory term ‘boroboro,’” they explained ” meaning something tattered or worn out. These Tapestries present a unique balance between Aesthetic and utilitarian and the nature of art and sustainability. Natural wear and use add to the beauty of each piece, and it is in their imperfection that they become unique and perfect.”

That work will be juxtaposed against work from McDonald, who is from Tione. She uses “mixed media and sculpture,” per the Crary, to craft 3D works of wildlife art.

“The goal of my work is to use shape, color, and texture to create wildlife that has such individual characteristics that it begs the Viewer to take a second look,” she said. “I achieve this by using recycled elements, such as coat hangers, for strength and shape as well as Styrofoam packing, newspapers, and phone books. Paper mache is a versatile as well as eco-friendly form of art. My hope is that my art increases appreciation for wildlife while also increasing awareness of the need to have a healthy environment for all in the future.

“Since graduating with a degree in art, my work has taken many twists and turns. Over a span of thirty years, I have acquired a variety of skills in many different mediums, which has led from a montage of salvaged materials into what would otherwise be conventional pieces of art.”