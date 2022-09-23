ARTISTS SOUGHT FOR TAPES-TREES IN THE PARK

September 22, 2022 10:20 am

The work of local fiber artists will get a place in the sun next summer, thanks to a colorful art project that will turn Fir Grove Park trees into an arboreal art gallery.

A City release said Roseburg Parks and Recreation has teamed up with Umpqua Valley Arts to launch a call for submissions for the “Tapes-Trees in the Park” exhibit, which will showcase local artist’s work on trees to coincide with UVA’s 54th annual Summer Arts Festival in June.

Those who have dreamed of making a scarf or sweater for a 30-foot-tall tree are invited to sign up by March 31st and submit a finished work a month later. Artists are encouraged to use Leftover scrap yarn from past projects or check in for possible yarn donations at Roseburg City Hall, Roseburg Public Library, Umpqua Valley Arts or Little Hawk Yarn.

At least 36 trees have been identified that could be covered in a fiber art gallery that will be set up along an accessible paved path on the north side of Fir Grove Park.

Starting in early 2023, UVA will sponsor free workshops and affordable classes for people who want to sign up for the project or just learn a new skill set.

For more information contact Roseburg Parks and Recreation at 492-6899 or by emailing: [email protected]