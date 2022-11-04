Artists put a modern spin on antiquities in new Sarasota gallery show

Artists put a modern spin on antiquities in new Sarasota gallery show

Art is not eternal, but it’s probably the closest that Humanity can get. From the viewer’s perspective, the art of the past exists in the present when you look at it. From a living artist’s perspective, a close encounter with ancient artwork can also lead to a dialogue with an ancient artist. Their end of the conversation takes the form of new work created in response to the old.

The living artist’s response can be a celebration of shared values ​​and cultural heritage. It can also question the values ​​of past artists – and offer a refutation, in the form of present-day creation.

The “Justified + Ancient” exhibition at MARA Art Studio + Gallery is designed to spark that conversation. It began with 16 ancient pieces on loan from an Anonymous collector. 16 Sarasota area-based artists were given close Encounters with these artifacts. Each artist selected a piece – and created new art in response. This exhibition reveals both sides of this artistic dialogue.

Arts Newsletter:Sign up to receive the latest news on the Sarasota area arts scene every Monday

Theater, concerts, dance, visual art:Your November guide to the arts in the Sarasota-Manatee area

Mary GrandPré:‘Harry Potter’ Illustrator talks new Sarasota abstract art show, retirement, JK Rowling

Mara Torres González's González' “She is Life,” right, a mixed-media painting of a female figure, is inspired by an image found on an arcophagus from the 5th century.

Mara Torres González’ work responds to two companion pieces from the 5th century BCE – the painted Lids of two sarcophagi, one for the husband’s mummy, and one for his wife. The husband has the look of a nervous bureaucrat, but he’s honored with a three-dimensional representation, and an elaborate record of his life’s work, accompanied by illustrations of his earthly subjects and the Sphinx and other Heavenly creatures. His wife is relegated to a flat (and not-too-competent) portrait, where her face is eternally in right profile. Her history is missing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button