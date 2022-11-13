Artist’s paintings reflect images of Humboldt Bay – Times-Standard

Nancy Flemming has been a business owner, Eureka’s Mayor and executive director of a local nonprofit. These days, she is an artist — an oil painter whose work can be seen in November by appointment at the Hall Gallery, 208 C St., in Eureka.

The title of her show is “Adventures in Light — Landscape, Seascape and Skyscape.”

“I have been painting our beautiful Humboldt Bay scenes and I really got interested in painting small still-life paintings as well,” said Flemming. “I love paintings of ordinary, Everyday things in our lives so people can realize the beauty all around them.”

Flemming — who has lived on Tuluwat Island for nearly four decades — also enjoys painting images of the Birds found around Humboldt Bay.

“Since I live in the bay, I am surrounded by all the birds and I intend to do a lot more of those,” she said.

Flemming used to own a business called Gourmet Gallery in Old Town Eureka. She later served as Mayor of Eureka, Rio Dell city manager and the executive director of Sequoia Humane Society.

Along the way, she discovered the world of art, initially painting in watercolor, then seguing into oils when she received oil paints and an easel for her birthday 20 years ago.

“I love painting what is all around me on Humboldt Bay,” Flemming said. “I also love capturing parts of our history, our wildlife on the bay, our amazing skyscapes and waterscapes. I am inspired by simple things that are before us all the time — apples in my kitchen, cherries on their stems, oranges, onions. I love the thought of really celebrating that beauty is all around us.”

Flemming says she had “true good fortune” to study with “amazing and generous artists” over the years.

“I started with Michael Hayes and then studied with so many, (including) Jim McVicker and Terry Oats,” she said. “Melvin Schuler was such a wonderful mentor. I got to study in Provence with Julian Merrow-Smith. He, like Michael, loved painting still life. All my paintings of the rich color and light in a whiskey glass (are) an Homage to both of them.”

She’s also been involved with supporting the arts for many years serving on the boards of the Humboldt Arts Council and the Redwood Art Association and being active in projects through the city of Eureka’s Arts and Culture Commission.

To make an appointment to visit the Hall Gallery and see Flemming’s artwork, email [email protected]