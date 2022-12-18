Artists Opposing AI Image Generators Use Mickey Mouse to Goad Copyright Lawsuits

AI tools like DALL-E 2, Lensa AI, and Midjourney “can be told to create imagery in the style of a particular artist,” notes this article in the Daily Dot.

Yet “The current legal consensus, much to the chagrin of many artists, concludes that AI-generated art is in the public domain and therefore not copyrighted.” So…

In response to concerns over the future of their craft, artists have begun using AI systems to generate images of characters including Disney’s Mickey Mouse. Given Disney’s history of fierce protection over its content, the artists are hoping the company takes action and thus proves that AI art isn’t as original as it claims. Over the weekend, Eric Bourdages, the Lead Character Artist on the popular video game Dead by Daylight, urged his followers to create and sell Merchandise using the Disney-inspired images he created using Midjourney…. “Legally there should be no recourse from Disney as according to the AI ​​models TOS these images transcend copyright and the images are public domain.”

Bourdage’s tweet quickly racked up more than 37,000 likes and close to 6,000 shares.

In numerous follow-up tweets, Bourdages generated images of other popular characters from movies, video games, and comic books, including Darth Vader, Spider-Man, Batman, Mario, and Pikachu.

“More shirts courtesy of AI,” he added. “I’m sure, Nintendo, Marvel, and DC won’t mind, the AI ​​didn’t Steal anything to create these images, they are completely 100% original….”

Just two days after sharing the images, however, Bourdages stated on Twitter that he had suddenly lost his access to Midjourney.

The article notes that Bourdages reiterated his point in a later tweet. “People’s craftsmanship, time, effort, and ideas are being taken without their consent and used to create a product that can Blend it all together and mimic it to varying degrees.”