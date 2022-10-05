Artists of Vita to show works

Veteran wood carver Jerry Case was at work on a tiny hummingbird replica last week for a commission, but he will have a selection of his beautifully crafted wooden Birds available on Oct. 15 from 10 am to 2 pm, when the artists living at Vita Littleton — a 55-plus age-restricted apartment complex — open their art show and sale to the public.

A few friends and family members will be included, as will some Littleton Fine Arts Guild members. The Guild and Vita have built a relationship as LFAG members display some works to brighten Vita’s walls, members sometimes teach techniques, such as plein air watercolor (outdoor painting) and Acrylic painting, including past president Merrie Wicks, who will exhibit her oil and watercolor paintings.

(With LFAG’s Depot Art Gallery just across Littleton Boulevard, Vita Residents can easily visit the former Santa Fe Railway depot. I have been interested to find over years of US travel that a number of these historic depots have become art galleries, with a greatly extended community function.)

Other Vita Resident artists include stained glass artist Mary Erlenhorn, painters David George (oil and acrylic) and Leon Krier (oils).

Joan Brumage will display vintage and natural stone jewelry, while Mercedes Fell will have needlework: quilts and knits.

Quilters Rita Fugate and Karen Puffett and Teresa Jones (crochet) will be among textile artists, while Jill Quilliam works with silks on canvas.

Custom jewelry will be displayed by LuAnn Mancini, and Kathy Kitzelman will have “handmade fun bracelets.”

Members of recent spring and summer plein air painting classes will show some resulting works as a group, while they happily await next spring’s classes.

Vita Resident Mona Hickerson will exhibit Acrylic fluid art and there may very well be some additional artists who registered after the poster was designed!

Residents will be at the front door to welcome members of the community.

Perhaps some holiday shopping may happen as visitors see just the right artwork for Aunt Louise or cousin Elbert.