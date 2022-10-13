Artists of the Year and Member Prints – Osceola-Sentinel Tribune

contributed article

Editor’s Note: This is part one of an ongoing series about the Clarke Area Arts Council as they celebrate their 50th anniversary.

In 2005, the Clarke Area Arts Council (CAAC) decided to offer its members a special benefit each year – a large, color print by the “Artist of the Year.” The idea was suggested by Mary Ellen Kimball, who was a member of the Des Moines Art Center, and thought CAAC members would like to receive a work of art every year, too.

The artist of the year is a member of the Arts Council, and chosen by CAAC’s board of directors. A selection committee reviews the chosen artist’s work, and selects a piece that the artist agrees to be reproduced and given to CAAC members. The artist is then given a copy of the print framed by White’s Woodworking of Osceola. Additionally, the artist is given ten copies that they can share with families and friends, a feature in the newspaper, and a one-person exhibit at the CAAC’s Annual Gala. A framed copy of their work is also added to the permanent collection at the Osceola Public Library.

The 2022 artist of the year is Melinda Kabel’s watercolor painting, Boats in a Marina, which will be unveiled at the Gala on Nov. 13 at Lakeside Hotel & Casino.

Past artists of the year and their works are:

• 2005: Howard Brause, pen & ink, Farm Scene

• 2006: Laura Haines, watercolor, Iris Bouquet

• 2007: Gary Robins, scratch board, Canada Geese

• 2008: Stan Samuelson, stained glass, Geese in Reeds

• 2009: Ward Reynoldson, oil paint, Row Boat

• 2010: Chris Robins, photograph, Old Tractor

• 2011: Mary Ellen Kimball, pen & ink, Barn with Biplane

• 2012: Sherresse Buzard, multimedia, Dream Sequence

• 2013: Sarah Detlinger Flaherty, oil paint, Freeform Design

• 2014: Valerie Funk, multimedia, Quilt Design

• 2015: Deb Jurshak, ceramic sculpture, Lady Luck

• 2016: Sally Riekena, oil paint, Flower Bouquet

• 2017: Allen Hendrickson, inlaid wood, Elephants

• 2018: Bev Roberts, watercolor, Beach Scene

• 2019: Karen Johnson, oil paint, Horses in a Pasture

• 2020 & 2021: No art pieces selected due to COVID restrictions

If you know of an artist whose work is exceptional, please contact

Mary Ellen Kimball at [email protected] or 641-342-4272.