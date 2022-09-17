Artists invited to bring works to City of Dreams Art Walk on Sunday

A summer of art and exploration in Montgomery has a grand finale starting Sunday outside Gateway Park’s lodge.

“We gather together to provide an opportunity for artists to display and promote their work, and often sell them to the public,” said Anthony Thomas, an artist and Organizer of the first City of Dreams Art Walk & Fine Art Exhibit.

Artists invited to bring works to City of Dreams Art Walk on Sunday

While there are several artists confirmed, all are welcome. There is no fee to participate, so artists and vendors can bring their works to the park, 3800 Davenport Drive, and set up that day for free. This community event is open to the public. Everyone is welcome to view and shop.

“Hopefully, they’ll all come out,” Thomas said. “Just be willing to share your passion and art.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button