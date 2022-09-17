Artists invited to bring works to City of Dreams Art Walk on Sunday

A summer of art and exploration in Montgomery has a grand finale starting Sunday outside Gateway Park’s lodge.

“We gather together to provide an opportunity for artists to display and promote their work, and often sell them to the public,” said Anthony Thomas, an artist and Organizer of the first City of Dreams Art Walk & Fine Art Exhibit.

While there are several artists confirmed, all are welcome. There is no fee to participate, so artists and vendors can bring their works to the park, 3800 Davenport Drive, and set up that day for free. This community event is open to the public. Everyone is welcome to view and shop.

“Hopefully, they’ll all come out,” Thomas said. “Just be willing to share your passion and art.”

The Art Walk on Sunday from noon to 6 pm includes artists and other vendors, plus live music from Oscar Boykin, Sam-Sam “The Guitarist”, Queen Bre, Casanova and The Exotic Band, Karlito Sway “Music Producer/Artist”, Angel Faye Russell “Southern Soul Queen”, Ayesha Mo, Todd Fuller, Jake (bka) Dr. Strawberry & The Heat, Gab “The Entertainer”, and “Southern Soul Star” OG John Lee.

“We have everything from southern soul to blues, rock, R&B, and a little Caribbean music, as well,” Thomas said.

Activities for kids include a bounce house.

“There should be something for the whole community,” Thomas said.

On Sunday, Thomas will also have an exhibit inside the Gateway Park lounge.

Monday through Thursday, the lounge exhibit will be available for public viewing from 11 am to 6 pm, with evening programs:

Monday: Artist meet and greet.

Tuesday: Art talk

Wednesday: Wind down Wednesday

Thursday: Awards ceremony

Thomas offered his thanks to the city’s Cultural Affairs department for making Gateway Park available.

He has hosted monthly art walks in Montgomery since July, which took place at his Urban Dreams Fine Arts Center on S. Court Street.

“Montgomery’s art scene is evolving,” they said. “Hopefully, with events like this, it should help strengthen the art scene and make it more attractive to outsiders. I like to say that art is a big component of attraction.”

