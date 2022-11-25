Artists’ Hub of the ACE Basin celebrates in December

By Andy Ann

Artists’ Hub of the ACE Basin (AHAB) is hosting an extended celebration during the month of December. AHAB will celebrate its second birthday on Thursday, Dec. 1, during “First Thursdays: Mingle and Jingle On Main” from 6-8 pm Visitors can shop for Christmas and have light refreshments in honor of his birthday.

A “Christmas Pop-Up Market” is set for the holiday shopping season on Sunday, Dec. 4, from 3-8 pm Patrons will have an opportunity to find unique gift-giving items from Resident artisans, guest vendors, and participate in karaoke with St. Nick.

The “Rockin’ Reindeer Raffle” is currently running now through Thursday, Dec. 15. Prizes for the raffle include Gorilla dump cart, Real Tree mini-bike, Killer Instinct crossbow, two Jetson Magma hoverboards, and additional items from Resident artisans. The drawing will be held live on Thursday, Dec.15, after 9 pm Each raffle ticket is a $5 donation and tickets are available at AHAB, 255 E. Washington St., during normal business hours Mon.-Sat. from 10 am to 9 pm

AHAB is a private, 501(c)(3) nonprofit that promotes the artistic and professional interests of its members while providing public fine arts programs for the community with a supportive creative environment. The multi-faceted working artisan studio, sells market and public space to meet a variety of needs and services for the artisans, consumers, tourists, and community.

The Coalition or co-op of various artisans has collectively come together with a common vision and goals. It is a community-driven entity that helps promote “ARTrepreneurs” who each have their own small businesses, providing them with a physical brick-and-mortar location that may not be possible for them on their own.

The artisan hub also serves as a community gathering place for local artists to promote the importance of art, participation in the arts, and art education to anyone who is interested. The co-op coordinates, hosts and provides cultural and educational opportunities through various programs, classes, DIY workshops, and special events.

As a living, working artisan studio, AHAB is a unique creative space that has an eclectic collection from fine art to street art that can appeal to any age and any budget. There is an open stage for musicians, poets, and comedians to freely use if they want to. The family-friendly public place offers people a place to meet, socialize, create, or enjoy the atmosphere. It is meant to be a creative safe space for anyone to enjoy on multiple levels. AHAB is located at 255 E. Washington St. For more information call or text 843-635-2682.

While celebrating and giving thanks, AHABs wants to recognize three of the Resident artisans that joined the co-op from its beginning in December 2020 and stayed the course through all the ups and downs that come with starting a new venture. The senior Resident artisans include Ellen Parker, Cynthia Fields, and Debbie Gorrell.

Ellen Parker, the owner of Mama Duke’s Embroidery, turned her Hobby of sewing and embroidery into a home business in 2017. She was unsure what venue she wanted to use to sell her handmade items until she saw the advertisement about the opening of AHAB on Facebook . She knew this was an opportunity to share her items without having to travel from show to show and gave her an opportunity to work with other artists. She offers a wide variety of handmade items made from fabric, vinyl, and leather. Some items include embroidered towels, vinyl and leather bags, quilted notebook covers, leather wallets, memory animals, and more. Custom orders are welcome. For more information please visit www.mamadukesembroidery.com, email [email protected], or call (843) 812-8530.

Cynthia Fields, the owner of Neicy’s Accessories, saw an opportunity to join the co-op from the start and wanted to be a part of it. She recognized that it had a lot of potential to grow into something much more and she wanted to say that she had a hand in that dream from the beginning. She said, “It takes teamwork to make the dream work.” She specializes in wreaths, wood diva wreaths, Canvas art wall decor, custom design hand mirrors, baby shower closet crates, and sublimation items: tumblers, mugs, coasters, wallets, keychains, and custom orders. For more information call 803-707-8485.

Debbie Gorrell, owner of Deb’s Dandy Designs, features crocheted items. When Gorrell first visited AHAB, she looked around and saw the other artisans’ booths and she said she knew instantly that she wanted to be a part of the co-op. She said that she went straight home and told her husband that she was setting up a space in the shop and she did a few days later and has been part of the artisan family ever since. Some of the items she offers are crocheted afghans, dishcloths, dishtowel hangers, crocheted edged fleece blankets, and more. Customized orders are an option as well. “If I can get the fabric, I can make a blanket,” said Gorrell. For more information call 843-599-2071.