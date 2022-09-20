Artists help stabilize and grow rural communities; Pratt has Cultivator Arts – Kiowa County Signal

By Eric Killough

Freelance Reporter Special to the Tribune

The stated goal of “Cultivator Arts” is to “support the arts (performance, visual, and literary) and artists in order to positively impact lives and enhance the local culture and economy of South-Central Kansas.” At the core of the founding of Cultivator Arts was the recognition of a need to further fuel the arts in Pratt but not to the exclusion of Outlying areas. The concept is to bring communities together with Pratt as the artistic hub of Southcentral Kansas.

Local artist Andrea Stitt, owner of ZabelJanes Gallery, recently took over as head of Cultivator Arts. She said that a key focus of Cultivator Arts has been placed on how the Vernon Filley Art Museum can serve as a Catalyst for community development, change, and growth.

“The arts are not just a ‘frill’ but can serve to bolster our community’s economic well-being,” Stitt said. “Our vision includes the idea of ​​making the arts unavoidable.”

Former Pratta’s Dennis Hodges founded the art cooperative in 2016, he recently shared the backstory of Cultivator Arts.

“Growing up in Pratt, there was a lot of arts activity in the community. Beyond the schools and Pratt Community College, there was a community theater, community chorus, community orchestra, and a community band. For several years there was a juried art show at the Municipal Building. When I moved back to Pratt in 2015 the Filley had recently opened and was already establishing itself as a hub for visual arts. In the meantime, I learned about the Rural Creative Placemaking Conference in Iowa (Autumn, 2016) and went to it out of curiosity. I was gob smacked at the initiatives around the US in smaller communities. So many communities with fewer resources were doing so much in establishing themselves as creative hubs and starting arts initiatives that added unique cultural benefits to the area. In some cases, rural community populations are stabilizing and even growing as artists move to these communities to live and raise families. The thought I had was, why not the same thing in Pratt? A few weeks after the conference, Zon Eastes, a former Prattan who worked for the Vermont Arts Council for many years was back visiting. Zon and I organized a meeting of community leaders to talk about arts in the Pratt area. The group did a quick Census of what we had and what we were missing and established some priorities: Have a second meeting, do something around the holidays, and have an art walk. So, we did all three and the then-named Pratt Area Arts Coalition was born. Shortly after forming, we changed the name to Cultivator Arts – a more inclusive, positive, and cooler name.”

Pratt Public Library Volunteer Tammy Acker sees the impact and reason why Cultivator Arts is so important to the success of the local library.

“A lot of the programming and outreach we do require collaboration,” Acker said. “Prior to our involvement with Cultivator Arts there were a lot of pieces in the area moving in the same direction but independent of each other. This led to some events overlapping others. Through Cultivator Arts we have a single point where all area arts programming can be scheduled without overlap. In fact, it often works out that we can draw several partners into a project. When you see the Pratt Public Library putting on an event, odds are it is in partnership with Cultivator Arts.”

Active members of Cultivator Arts include Zabel-Janes Gallery, Pratt Community College, the Vernon Filley Art Museum, the Pratt Historical Museum, the B-29 Museum, the Presbyterian Church, the Pratt Public Library, and multiple local businesses.

Past activities of Cultivator Arts include artists workshops, cello concerts, a senior citizen public art project and installation, summer concerts, art contests, art sales, and the always popular Art Walk. The art walk will typically involve all the partners along with numerous local businesses and restaurants.

Upcoming events include “The Gift of Pratt”, on November 5 from 1-5 pm This is a one-day cultural event including music, museums, and more. The next “Pratt Art and Music Walk” is scheduled for December 2 from 5-8 pm

With Stitt now at the helm, Cultivator Arts is looking for both individual and business sponsors. Stitt said she is also seeking out new members to include artists and anyone interested in supporting the arts. There are no age restrictions and there are opportunities for all surrounding communities to participate.

For questions about Cultivator Arts please visit cultivatorartskansas.org or e-mail [email protected] org