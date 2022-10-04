Artists: Help Art Association celebrate

WELLSVILLE – The Allegany Arts Association is asking all artists to help celebrate its 40thth anniversary.

The AAA was founded in 1982 by a group of artists and enthusiasts who wanted to see access to the arts in the county expanded. For the last 40 years the organization has worked to develop programming that offers art activities to children through its free summer arts program, and programming at the Christmas and winter breaks. It also helps sponsor artistic programs for adults. In recent months it has offered sponsorships for art programs, organized a Poetry review, and helped to promote other artistic programs in music and dance.

At the end of the month, it will be holding an art exhibition at the David A. Howe Library from Oct. 27-Nov. 17th. All area artists are being asked to participate in the event by exhibiting their work. All forms of art from ceramics to photography and sculpture will be accepted at the discretion of the AAA.

For those interested in displaying their artwork pre-registration by October 15th is required. The show schedule and registration forms are available at alleganyartsassociation.com and at participating locations. Email [email protected] for more information.

The artwork will be on display from Oct. 26th -Nov. 17th in the Exhibition Room at the David A. Howe Library. Instruction for submissions requirements may also be found on the alleganyartsassociation.com website.

“We are looking forward to partnering with our local creators, the David A Howe Library, the Fountain Arts Center Orchestra Ensemble, and Steps Dance Studio to make this exhibit a festive cultural event for everyone to enjoy,” said AAA President Sheila Kalkbrenner.

There will be an Opening Reception from 5 to 7:30 pm Oct. 27th in the Exhibition Room at the library with refreshments and entertainment courtesy of Steps Dance Studio and the Fountain Arts Orchestra Ensemble. Other events are being planned to take place throughout the run of the exhibition and will be advertised as they are scheduled.