Artists from throughout the country display artwork at Indio’s ‘Southwest Arts Festival’

The ‘Southwest Arts Festival’ returned to the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio this weekend.

Both artists and attendees shared how artwork from throughout the country is being made into the homes of valley residents.

From classic to abstract, Pottery to handblown glass, there was a little something for everyone at this year’s art festival.

Patty Parden says the mixed mediums keep her coming back to the event year after year.

“Some of the pieces that are a combination of glass and woodwork are really incredible,” says Parden.

Like many attendees, Parden and her friends like to find a piece of artwork to call their own.

“I always like to buy something if we can, because if we don’t contribute, they don’t come back,” says Parden.

All of the artists are present at this festival, giving shoppers a more personal experience.

Terri Nordlof tells me she bought a piece directly from the painter.

“They said it’s actually on wood. I thought it was on copper but it’s on wood and I just thought the colors were beautiful,” says Nordlof.

Although the selection may seem overwhelming, Parden tells me there tends to be a piece that calls your name.

“I think it’s the texture and the color and there are always certain colors that you’re attracted to,” says Parden.

And color happens to be Linzi Lynn’s specialty.

“My paintings before were very dark and dull, and I thought, ‘Well what if everything was in color and made everybody happy’? says Lynn.

She was selected as this year’s poster artist representing the entire festival.

“We submitted our art, all of the artists and they chose my art ‘Windswept’ for the poster which I’m really honored for,” added Lynn.

She says her paintings have found new homes throughout the valley.

This year’s ‘Southwest Arts Festival’ was hosted by the Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the city of Indio.