Artists find fertile ground for creativity in Ridgefield

RIDGEFIELD — When Ridgefield artist Barbara Wright sits in front of a blank canvas, she has a lot to think about. Does she have the right shades of red and gray for a western painted turtle’s shell? How can she best Capture the delicate sections of a nautilus?

A former cartographer and educator, Wright turned her skills to natural science illustration after retiring. She is among a growing number of artists now calling Ridgefield home. Like the city itself, Ridgefield’s arts community has been growing rapidly, especially within the past five to 10 years.

“When I first moved here the community was very small; it was under 4,000 population when I first got here. I came because of the small community. I wanted to get involved in a variety of ways,” Wright said.

One of the ways she got involved was with the Ridgefield Art Association. Ridgefield’s support for both the arts and artists can be attributed in large part to the association.

“I think it was my second day here when I heard there was a (Ridgefield Art Association) meeting, and I went to it,” Wright said.