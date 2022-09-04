Artists fill Akron museum with Rainbows and dust

The FRONT International: Cleveland Triennial for Contemporary Art was launched in 2018 to bring artist commissions, performances, films and public programs to locations across Northeast Ohio every three years. It is going through its second iteration four years later instead of three because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2022 version of FRONT, titled “Oh, Gods of Dust and Rainbows,” has a Unifying curatorial vision of embracing art as an “agent of transformation, a mode of healing, and a Therapeutic process.” The focus is inspired by our current time of tragedy and loss through the pandemic, but also through the social upheaval happening all around us. The triennial is taking place at more than 25 sites in Cleveland, Akron and Oberlin.

