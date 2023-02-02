Artists’ Cooperative Gallery puts an eye toward brighter days | Arts & Living

WESTERLY, R.I. — To usher in a season of longer days, the Artists’ Cooperative Gallery of Westerly is presenting “Visiting Artist: Jonathan Small & Artists’ Favorites.” The show, which opened Wednesday and runs through February 26, will feature Small’s works in oil, predominantly landscapes and seascapes which focus on capturing light and atmosphere.

Small, of Middletown, studied art at the University of Colorado, Massachusetts College of Arts, and the School of the Museum of Arts at Tufts University, the school where his grandmother — who gifted him his very first box of oil paints — attended.

“Although my grandmother’s paint box is now gone,” Small said, “I keep two of her old tubes of paint in my studio as a reminder of the woman who first inspired me.”

Small’s exhibit will be displayed in a room beside the main gallery. His piece, “Forest Light,” oil on linen, is impressionistic in nature, and displays a stunning use of light. “Lookout Hill, Cuttyhunk” features a broad view of fields, homes, the ocean, and a large sandbar.

Small managed a Newport surf shop for 20 years before returning to his artistic roots. While managing the shop, however, he would stay in practice by airbrushing custom-made surfboards. He currently considers himself a full-time artist.

On Saturday, February 11, at 1 pm, Small will host a discussion on his work and the process of oil painting.

To accompany Small’s exhibit, the main Gallery is providing an Artists’ Favorites exhibition, featuring Co-Op members’ all-time favorite pieces. As such, artists were able to enter pieces older than the standard maximum of one year.

Matthew Goldman, a member who joined the Co-Op near the end of 2022, works in pen and ink, and will be showing his drawing “Moon Maidens Spangle Heaven with Flowers.” The piece depicts three long-haired women in flowing dresses ascending stairs that wrap around the moon. Goldman, who ran his own business as a machinist for over 20 years, explained that he has found freedom now that the demands of raising children and supporting a family have eased.

He has written and illustrated books about Southeastern Connecticut landmarks and books about local Connecticut history, as well as a few children’s books.

Goldman’s art style is deliberate, and the amount of effort and detail expended on each piece is visible to anyone who views it.

As for his inspiration for this fantastical piece, Goldman joked, “I don’t know. Just insanity I suppose.”

He went on to acknowledge that people sometimes see his work as harkening back to the “psychedelic” era of the ’60s and that some people have noted this piece in conjunction with Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven.”

“That’s a good song,” Goldman laughed. “Not quite the same principle.”

“The Dock” by Linda King, of Groton, Connecticut, is a work in Acrylic paint with collage.

“I like to get my inspiration from something I’m actually seeing, mostly in nature,” she said.

This work was inspired by a boat trip in Newport, and as King explained, “it’s Acrylic paint used like watercolor, very loose, on illustration board, and it’s collaged with handmade paper. And what I do is I paint, I apply paper, I paint over that. I just keep going until it looks like I envisioned.”

King has been a member of the Gallery for about four years.

Tammy Blais, another new Co-Op member who joined last June, is presenting her piece “Old Town,” a cheerful Canvas of a row of houses on oil collaged with old sewing patterns. Her house and village pieces, she explained, tend to invoke joy in their viewers. The piece features playfully pointy roofs and a cheerful blue and green palette.

One of the most striking pieces in the exhibit is Anna Shaw’s “Dreams of Glory #6,” a multiple gelatin silver print that combined a photo she took during her youth while traveling with her family out West and a photo her mother took of her cousin and neighbor playing outside, dressed as cowboys. Using advanced darkroom techniques she learned at the Art Institute of Boston, Shaw explained that she combined the two photos and then changed the tone, creating an interesting, yet haunting scene.

Shaw explained that her father traveled for business frequently when she was young, and she spent a lot of time on those trips taking pictures of all the places out West Americans flocked to, and then abandoned, searching for the American Dream.

“The reality was they, just a lot of them, didn’t make it,” she said.

Her photo depicts a car missing its entire front end, with bullet holes riddling its sides, Abandoned in a field. Her cousin and neighbor occupied the foreground with their toy guns, semi-transparently like ghosts.

“Visiting Artist: Jonathan Small & Artists’ Favorites” will run through February 26, with an opening reception, which is free and open to the public, Tomorrow evening from 5-8 pm The Artists’ Cooperative Gallery of Westerly is located at 14 Railroad Avenue in Westerly and is open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 am to 7 pm and Sunday from 1-5 pm