Artists continue to run Chicago

If art fairs like EXPO and Frieze are about making a splash with Instagrammable booths and recouping onerous exhibition fees, what are smaller-scale alternative ones for? MdW, an alternative art fair first held in Chicago in 2011 and now back after a decade-long hiatus, proposes a simple yet radical purpose: for the art community to convene in person and support one another’s work.

Public Media Institute (PMI) decided to bring the fair back in 2019, during a meeting of artist-run spaces organized by Hyde Park Art Center, ahead of their 2020 blockbuster exhibition, “Artists Run Chicago 2.0.” The Pandemic delayed their initial plan to hold the fair in 2020, although the extra time allowed them to slow down and bring in additional planning partners.

The first three iterations of MdW (pronounced Midway) were organized by a slate of artist-run Chicago spaces: Threewalls, Roots & Culture, Document, and PMI. For this year’s version, PMI worked with seven organizing partners from throughout the midwest to plan the three-day event, which runs from September 9-11 at Mana Contemporary. In addition to the fair, titled MdW Assembly, the partners also put together two new companion programs: MdW Drifts (road trips to Midwestern art hubs) and MdW Atlas (a daily online publication).

“The model has been more anarchic than it was before,” says PMI managing director Nick Wylie. “The Assembly at the MdW Fairs in the past was like: people sitting on a panel, presenting slides, and people watching and listening. There was a big Consensus from the organizing partners that it’s been so long since people have really seen each other, or interacted, that they didn’t want people just sitting watching a screen, which we’ve done all pandemic.”

