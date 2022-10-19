Artists, community come together for Via Arte | Arts & Theater
After modifying Via Arte the past two years, the Bakersfield Museum of Art is ready to return its Italian street painting festival to the style of past years.
“We’re very excited to be as close to normal as possible,” BMoA curatorial assistant Victor Gonzales said.
The event is back this weekend at The Marketplace with 79 professional artists, 21 student groups and all the “bambinos” (child artists) who can be accommodated.
Attendees will notice the difference right away starting with the layout, Gonzales said, noting that the barriers in place the past two years to control the flow of onlookers are gone.
“It’s a free open walking space. Guests can engage with artists from any direction. We’re happy to go back to that.”
That also allows room for artists to work now that they can again have a team of four working at any given time. (Fans of longtime artist and Educator Art Sherwyn will be excited to learn he is returning with his team after a two-year break.)
Along with the sights, the festival will again have the sounds with the return of live entertainment.
“The entertainment was something we’re really happy to have come back,” Gonzales said. “It adds an additional festival factor that the community loves.”
Bands will play over both days with Jon Ranger and his band, The Peoples Project, TCB Music and NSA (formerly No Stringz Attached) performing on Saturday and Jordan Young & Friends, The Jay Smith Group and Mento Buru playing Sunday.
A brand-new element to this year’s event is the addition of Saturday Studio classes for two age groups: students 6 to 12 and teens and adults.
“Saturday Studio usually happens at the museum every other Saturday, highlighting a different concept or a different exhibition.
“We thought, ‘Why not bring it to Via Arte?’ People can learn skills, learn how to create their own chalk piece.”
Younger students will get a lesson in chalk art from one of BMoA’s educators while the older participants will be able to Engage a bit more.
“In the afternoon class, participants will get a lesson on how to use chalk as well as a guided tour through the professional artists’ side and a one on one with featured artist Kayla Bryant.”
“This is specifically for the people who want to get in on the mess and get their hands dirty.”
Gonzales said the museum is closely watching the older student session to gauge interest for adult art Lessons in the future.
Children and those who just want to get right to work can purchase a 2-by-2-foot square in the Via Bambino area. For $20, you are given a space and a box of chalk to create. Gonzales noted that the squares are first come, first served at the festival.
“The week leading up to the event we have parents calling trying to buy the squares for their children, but it’s an on-site purchase. And they always sell out.”
Artist Kayla Bryant is excited about the festival and not just because she is in the Featured spot, working on a 10-by-15-foot piece.
Bryant has participated in the event since 2013 when he was a junior at Frontier High working with the student group.
“It introduced me to a realm that I wasn’t familiar with,” she said of her first Via Arte. “I liked the environment. It brought a bunch of artists together and the community in general.”
The 26-year-old Thompson Junior High art teacher has continued to enjoy the community aspect of the event, working in a group and, more recently, as a Solo artist.
For her Featured piece, she will recreate Sergio Cupido’s portrait “Romeo and Juliet,” which she said she came across by accident.
“When I saw it, I felt like the pull you feel from Renaissance art but it has more substance to it. And everyone would recognize Romeo and Juliet.”
“I’ve done a lot of different types of images but have done portraiture a few times and I always love the turnout.”
Bryant will be able to start her larger piece on Thursday while the other artists will join from Friday on. The artist said she is looking forward to the Gathering where artists are in the Spotlight creating.
“Every single year I look forward to being in that space where artists come together. We’re all in our zone, feeding off each other’s energy. The spectators as well merge into the art community.
“There is something about everyone being in that space while art is happening that is really exciting, seeing everything coming together and everyone’s reactions to it.”
Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.
